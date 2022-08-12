











The Chrisleys Knows Best crew feature a large family, with Todd and Julie Chrisley as the parents of children Savannah, Chase and Grayson. Chloe is their granddaughter who belongs to Todd’s son Kyle Chrisley.

From a teenager to a senior, the USA Network reality TV series showcases the behind-the-scenes of most ages. Grayson is the youngest in the family, and has let cameras follow his journey from a toddler to late teen.

Nanny Faye, on the other hand, is the eldest and known as the fan favorite. Her wisdom is clear to see, and usually involves having banter with her son Todd, while making sure her grandkids are all doing okay.

Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for Rampage

How old are the Chrisleys?

Todd, 53, and wife Julie, 49, have three children together. Their youngest, Grayson, is 16 years old, and was born on May 16 2006. His brother Chase is 26, while sister Savannah is 25 at the time of writing.

Todd has two other children. Both Kyle and Lindsie now have children of their own. Kyle is a father to Chloe, nine, who was born in 2012 and now lives with Todd and Julie. Lindsie is mother to Jackson, who is 10 years old.

Nanny Faye is the oldest of the family, at age 78. She was born on September 2 1943. Todd revealed on his podcast, Chrisley Confessions, that his mother, Nanny Faye, is battling bladder cancer in 2022.

Todd Chrisley’s children

At 20 years old, Todd became a father. He and ex-wife Teresa Terry, who he was married to from 1990 to 1996, welcomed a daughter, Lindsie Chrisley, into the world on September 17, 1989.

Todd and Teresa’s second child, Kyle, was born on August 29, 1991. Then when he met Julie, it wasn’t long before the two tied the knot. One week later, their first child, Chase, was born in June.

Julie and Todd went on to have Savannah in 1997 and Grayson in 2006. So while Todd is a father-of-five, Julie has three children, and no other kids from any previous relationships.

View Instagram Post

Grayson Chrisley: From toddler to teen

Grayson has been launched into fame since he was young. He is now at a height of 6 ft, and has actually grown taller than his brother Chase, who is 5 ft 5. This is according to his baseball player profile, which states he is 135 pounds.

During Chrisley Knows Best, Chase couldn’t reach the top cabinet shelf. However, Grayson helped him out by getting a bowl! The star plays for Redbirds Baseball Club (Red), and represented them at the 2021 14U PG Nashville World Series.

The USA Network star is described in his bio as: “Grayson is bright, competitive, loves sports and often finds himself getting into mischief with his older siblings and Chloe.“ He is currently attending high school.

Photo by Barry King/Getty Images

WATCH CHRISLEY KNOWS BEST ON USA NETWORK EVERY THURSDAY AT 9/8C

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK