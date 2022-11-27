After finding fame on Chrisley Knows Best, Todd, Julie, and their family became reality TV sensations. But, in 2022, the family’s life changed forever as they’ve been sentenced to many years in prison.

Todd and Julie were found guilty of bank fraud and tax evasion in June. On November 21, they were sentenced to spend years behind bars, leaving their kids and Nanny Faye behind.

Let’s take a look at how old Todd and Julie Chrisley are and what ages they will be when they are released from prison.

Todd and Julie are sentenced

Photo by Paul Archuleta/Getty Images

On November 21, 2022, Todd and Julie Chrisley were sentenced to a 19-year combined prison sentence. Todd was handed a 12-year jail term with three years of supervised release after. Julie was sentenced to seven years in prison followed by three years of supervised release, writes CNN.

Their accountant, Peter Tarantino, was also sentenced to three years in prison which he will begin serving on May 1.

Todd and Julie were convicted following a three-week trial.

Per court documents from The United States Attorney’s Office Northern District of Georgia: “On June 7, 2022, a jury convicted the Chrisleys on all counts of a superseding indictment, including conspiracy to commit bank fraud, bank fraud, wire fraud, and conspiracy to commit tax evasion.”

How old are Todd and Julie Chrisley?

Todd Chrisley was born on April 6, 1969. He’s 53 years old in 2022.

Julie is slightly younger than her husband, at 49 years old.

The two have been married since 1996 and share three children together. They’ve been through many highs and lows in their lives. When in her thirties, Julie battled breast cancer. However, she’s now cancer free.

Recently speaking on their Chrisley Confessions podcast, they said that this is the “hardest season” they have experienced in life.

Todd and Julie Chrisley’s ages when they’re released

If the former reality TV stars serve their entire sentences, they will be 65 and 56 years old when they are released.

Todd’s sentence is set to end in 2034 and Julie’s is set to end in 2029.

Previously speaking on Chrisley Confessions episode 210, Julie said she knows “transformation comes with the rain.”

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM, FACEBOOK, TWITTER AND TIKTOK

Have something to tell us about this article? Let us know