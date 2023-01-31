Anna Moore turned heads during her appearance on the second season of Baddies South. Although she has already made her own name known on social media, the Miamian still caught the attention. So, how old is Anne Moore? Let’s find out as her net worth is also revealed.

Bad Girls Club’s spin-off show Baddies South featured a lineup of badass women “taking over the entire Dirty South by storm” – and they did.

One cast member from Baddies South who has surprised viewers is Anne Moore. The young star has already left her mark on social networks. However, little is known about her.

So, how old is Anne Moore? Find out as we explore her fame outside of the show.

Who is Anne Moore? Instagram explored

Baddies South’s Anne Moore is very confident and loves herself the most. Her Instagram feed is filled with pictures and videos of herself posing in lingerie and bikinis.

With an impressive following of 1.9 million followers, the 26-year-old considers herself a “professional clout chaser”.

Anne is part of the cast of Baddies South, looking to take over the entire Dirty South in a decked-out tour bus. Crashing in luxurious homes, they host and perform at the hottest events.

How old is Anne Moore?

Anne was born on July 25, 1996, in Miami, Florida. This makes her 26 years old and a Leo.

Anne is one of seven sisters. Based in Miami, the social media star is said to have Guyanese, Chinese, and Brazilian roots.

As per BeforeTheyWereFamous, she was raised by both of her parents, but her father passed away when she was 11. With the support of her sisters, she never felt alone.

Anne Moore’s net worth in 2023

Photo by Arnold Turner/Getty Images for The ZEUS Network

Anne’s earnings throughout the years are no joke. At 26, the young star has an estimated net worth between $300k and $500k.

Her earnings don’t just come from her social media or her appearance on Baddies South. Interestingly, Anne is also a singer and songwriter.

After receiving a laptop as a Christmas gift, she downloaded Audacity and started editing songs. Growing an internet for music, she began writing her own songs and worked as a songwriter and sound engineer with local artists in Miami.

WATCH BADDIES SOUTH ON THE ZEUS NETWORK

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK