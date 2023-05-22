Baddies West star Cat Washington, AKA Ms. Cat, brought up the topic of age on the part 2 reunion. This had fans curious about her age and birthday, so how old is Cat?

As soon as the Baddies West star brought up how she “doesn’t compete with young b**ches” while having drama with Tommie Lee, chaos erupted between the viewers at home and their The Zeus Network co-stars.

Let’s see how their birthday years differ and find out what Cat said about her own age. As the drama unfolds in part 2 of the Baddies West reunion, let’s get back to basics and find out what their age gaps are.

How old is Cat from Baddies West?

Cat is 37 years old and was born on January 29, 1986. She is an Aquarius, meaning she is believed to be unpredictable, sometimes even moody, and often strikes others as a unique individual, leading with originality and creativity.

Originally from the Bad Girls Club series, Cat has been involved in some age-focused drama recently. She and co-star, Stunna Girl, have had weeks of social media beef to which Cat said Stunna was on some “kid s***.”

Cat, who was 23 when she had her first TV debut on BGC, called Stunna Girl a “child” on Instagram Live. She has also claimed that she is “too grown” and “not even that age” when talking about her drama with Stunna Girl.

Birthday of Tommie Lee and co-stars

Tommie was born on June 19, 1984, making her 38 years old at the time of writing. This is why fans were confused when Cat referred to her co-stars, including Tommie, as younger than her despite Tommie being older.

The reason Cat called Tommie a “grandma” is because her daughter Samaria, 16, had a baby. Therefore, Tommie became a young grandparent at the age of 35, while Lee herself gave birth at 17 while in prison.

Stunna Girl, on the other hand, is 24 years old. She is soon due to turn 25 this summer, having been born on July 2, 1998, and had begun rapping for her career by the young age of 12!

Fans reckon the age topic was a mistake

When Cat began to talk about how she doesn’t compete with people younger than her, many didn’t think it was the best idea. One fan wrote: “I don’t get why Cat called Tommie old when she has been off tv for years.

“Her buzz died down then she gets back on to be someone’s assistant #BaddiesWest.”

However, some were backing the star’s age focus. “‘I don’t compete with young bitches’ COME ON MS CAT 215 #BaddiesWest,” reacted a fan while watching the reunion.

“Cat swear somebody supposed to be scared of her because her voice got a lil more bass in it, lady, please. Calling Tommie the grandma when you were the Mother all season is insanity,” penned another fan.

