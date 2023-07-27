As everyone’s favorite reality TV family rounds off another season of their hit show, fans are curious to know how old MJ from The Kardashians is. MJ has appeared on the family’s Hulu show and their previous seasons of Keeping Up With the Kardashians. She may not be one of the main cast members but viewers still want to know more about Kris Jenner’s mom.

Keeping Up With The Kardashians star Mary Jo Campbell is Kris Jenner‘s mother and grandmother to Kim, Khloé, Kourtney, and Rob Kardashian as well as Kylie and Kendall Jenner. She celebrates her birthday in July and judging by her family’s tributes to her on Instagram, she’s clearly a much-loved mom and grandmother.

Credit: Hayu YouTube channel

How old is MJ from The Kardashians?

Mary Jo Campbell, AKA MJ, turned 89 years old on July 26, 2023.

Speaking in an interview on Keeping Up With the Kardashians, MJ said that she was born in 1934.

In the same interview, MJ revealed that she got her iconic style from her late mother.

Her fashion tips have been passed down to her daughter, Kris. Khloé explained to her grandma on the show that the family looks to MJ and Kris for their style inspiration.

MJ is Kris’ ‘favorite human’

During KUWTK season 20, Kris surprised her mom for her birthday and said that she was her “favorite human.”

Taking to Instagram in 2023, the Kardashians star posted a gushing birthday tribute to her mom on her 89th birthday.

Kris shared some adorable snaps of herself with MJ and their family and wrote:

“Happy happy 89th Birthday to my beautiful mom M.J.!!!!! You are such an amazing mother and have given us the most spectacular childhood and upbringing I could have ever imagined. I can’t believe how quickly time passes in a flash but I cherish every single precious memory we have made. You have been the pillar of strength time and time again. Thank you for all the sacrifices, the lessons learned, the teachings, the kindness, compassion, understanding, dedication, drive, focus, humor, fashion, work ethic, and especially the way you taught me how to make memories, make a home, build a family, and be humble and thankful for all of our blessings. I cherish you mom and appreciate you every single day. You are one of one and I love you beyond measure.”

Kardashians star was reduced to tears

Season 11 of Keeping Up With the Kardashians saw Kris interviewing her mom for a legacy video.

Kris asked her then-82-year-old mother what her “biggest fear” was, to which MJ replied: “I try not to fear, what’s your biggest fear?”

The mom of six broke down in tears and said: “I don’t want to say it, why did you ask me that? Just losing someone…”

Kris went on to say that this was “exactly what she was afraid of” doing the interview.

Khloé asked her mom why she was upset and Kris explained: “It makes me realize that she’s not going to always be here and she’s not going to live that much longer…”

She added: “Losing her, it’s going to be really hard…”

