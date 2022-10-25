









Bambi, whose real name is Adizia Benson, has left Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta fans curious about how tall she is after the October 24th episode where she was seen throwing herself into her thriving music career.

The VH1 reality series follows her marriage with Scrappy, as well as fellow cast members who are making moves in the hip hop industry while trying to navigate their personal relationships and friendships.

Bambi is one of the stars, and is often seen wearing sneakers or heels. And when she’s dressed up in the latter, she looks even taller in height than she already is. So, just how tall is Bambi from LAHH?

photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage

How tall is Bambi on LAHH?

Bambi is 5 ft 10, Celeb Heights reports. When she wears heels though, the Love and Hip Hop star can definitely reach at least 6 ft in height, which makes her look far taller than she actually is.

Fans have been trying to guess her height for years. A fan wrote on a Lipstick Alley forum:

I never really thought of him as being particularly tall but we all know Bambi is an amazon… .6′ at least yet when she wears 4-5″ heels she doesn’t “tower” over him, in fact Scrap seems to be pretty much eye to eye w/her.

They added: “But what’s the explanation for he and Bambi being the same height while she’s in 4″ 5″ heels? Does this mean Bambi isn’t really as big as she appears on tv… Maybe the other females she’s around are just short.”

Her husband Scrappy’s height

Scrappy is 5 ft 10 (1.78 m), Celeb Height Wiki states. She usually appears to be above eye level with him when wearing heels, as seen on Love and Hip Hop, which has left some viewers guessing that the star is a lot taller than her beau.

However, in a Lipstick Alley thread, a fan wrote: “I’ve personally stood right next to him on more than one occasion once in flats. I’m 5’7 and I was taller than him. I give him a good 5’5 – 5’6.”

Another backed up the height comparison, and said: “I met him in person, took a picture next to him. I had on flats, I’m 5’7. He was taller than me but not by a lot. I’d say he’s about 5’9-5’10.”

View Instagram Post

Fans welcome her success on IG

As Bambi decides to delve further into her music career, Love and Hip Hop fans are cheering her on over on Instagram. When she revealed her striking album cover, her IG followers inundated her with messages of support.

One fan wrote: “@adizthebam that cover 🔥💯💪the song is banging you did that. They need to stop sleeping on the bam stay blessed with more success 💖 #caligirlsbutwelivethesouth.”

Another simply penned: “Yessss girl. We’re supporting you ❤️😍😍.”

“Keep at it Bam. Every time I chime on you, it’s an advanced achievement. Keep up the work,” said a LAHH viewer.

Photo by Leon Bennett/WireImage

WATCH LOVE AND HIP HOP ON VH1 EVERY MONDAY AT 8/7C

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM, FACEBOOK, TWITTER AND TIKTOK