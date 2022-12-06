TLC’s new show The Culpo Sisters has put the famous trio Olivia, Aurora, and Sophia in the spotlight again, but their parents are also winning fans’ hearts.

The new reality show premiered on November 7 and has had fans hooked since. It stars model and influencer Olivia Culpo and her family.

Fans get to follow the sisters as they go through heartbreaks, big career moves, and other massive life changes.

What are The Culpo Sisters’ parents’ professions

The Culpo clan’s parents are dad Peter and mom Susan. The family hails from Boston. Their matriarch Susan has Irish ancestry, as per Meaww.

The Culpo Sisters’ dad, Peter, is a restaurateur and co-owns several businesses in Boston including the Parish Café and The Lower Depths Tap Room.

Capital FM reports, their mother Susan is a professional musician who plays the viola. She reportedly studied under Leonard Bernstein and has also played with the Boston Symphony Orchestra.

Additionally, Olivia’s grandfather, John Culpo, was a world-renowned accordion player who had performed on stage at the prestigious Carnegie Hall.

How Olivia’s parents influenced her career

Olivia has inherited her parents’ great looks as well as her mother’s musical genes.

The model started playing the cello at merely seven years old. Although she is well-known for her beauty and her Miss Universe win now, as a youngling, she spent less time focusing on her appearance and focused more on developing her musical skills.

She previously told Capital FM that “Growing up with my brothers and sisters we all played instruments, I really stuck with the cello – I played a ton of different instruments but that’s really what stuck.”

“It developed as a real love,” she noted.

After winning the Miss Universe pageant in 2012, Olivia turned to modeling and influencing.

However, a few years ago, she turned her attention to the hospitality industry where her father made his mark.

In 2017, The Providence Journal reported that Olivia had joined a small list of investors, including her father Peter, cousin Josh Culpo as well as Providence native Justin Dalton-Ameen. The investors own the restaurant Back 40 in Rhode Island now.

Moreover, the latest episodes of The Culpo Sisters also documented the opening of Olivia and her dad’s new restaurant, Union and Main, in RI.

How old are The Culpo Sisters?

Aurora Culpo is the eldest of the sisters. She is 33 years old in 2022.

Olivia is the middle child and is 30 years old as of this year, while Sophia, who is 25, is the youngest.

They also have two brothers – Gus and Pete.

