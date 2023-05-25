Reality queens The Kardashians have returned with season 3 of their iconic family show so here’s how to watch and and each episode release date.

TV royalty The Kardashians are back with a fresh start on season 3.

The family left things off with Kim Kardashian in a relationship with Pete Davidson, Khloe welcoming her son with Tristan, and the entire gang getting glam for the Met Gala 2022.

The drama is never too far when it comes to the girls, with the trailer hinting at the worst fallouts in Kardashian history – here’s how to watch the latest season.

Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

How to watch The Kardashians season 3 on Hulu, Disney and more

As with previous seasons, The Kardashians is available to watch weekly from Thursday, May 25 on Hulu in the US. For UK-based fans, episodes drop weekly on Disney Plus.

Hulu ad-supported subscriptions are $7.99 per month or $79.99 per year, while ad-free plans are $14.99 per month. The platform also offers a 30-day ad-free trial, but with The Kardashians airing for more than one month, you’ll likely want to purchase a subscription.

In the UK, Disney Plus costs £7.99 per month. Alternatively, you can sign up for a yearly plan of £79.90, which is a saving of £15.98. That means you purchase 12 months for the price of 10.

Short scenes are also uploaded to Hulu’s YouTube channel after every episode so you can get a sneak peek without paying money.

The Kardashians season 3: How many episodes and release dates

Season 3 will consist of 10 episodes as usual, meaning the finale will air on Thursday, July 27.

Full schedule:

Season 2 technically had 11 episodes as Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s wedding special has been added online, but it didn’t release with the rest of the season. ‘Til Death Do Us Part aired on April 13, five months after the finale.

The 90-minute episode followed Kourtney and Travis behind the scenes of their wedding preparations, from their first post-Grammys Las Vegas nuptials to their star-studded Dolce & Gabbana ceremony in Portofino.

*Warning: Season 3 episode 1 spoilers ahead*

Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Expect Kim and Kourtney drama in season 3

Speaking of the wedding, it is the drama of the season as Kourtney accuses Kim of using her event as a business opportunity. Kim debuted her Dolce & Gabbana spring summer 2023 collection at Milan Fashion Week in September, four months after the Kardashians donned Dolce wedding outfits in May 2022.

According to Kendall, the eldest Kardashian sister felt that her “wedding vibes were stripped from her” by the collection, but Kim denied any wrongdoing, defending: “Where did she get this narrative from? I couldn’t be more mindful. I said, ‘Don’t do anything that Kourtney wore to her wedding.'”

Episode 1 shows Kim and Kris discussing whether to go ahead with the opportunity, with the momager urging her second daughter to seal the deal.

“It’s quite an honor,” Kris said of the collaboration. Kim, meanwhile, showed reluctance since it was “a little too soon after Kourtney’s wedding and I wanna wait a year.” Kris continued to advise that it would be nine months to a year after the ceremony.

However, fans will know that Ciao Kim designs hit the runway just fourth months after the festivities.

As for Khloe, the season will undoubtedly focus on her new journey as a mother of two while juggling her complicated relationship with Tristan. Despite rumors that the parents have reunited after Kim showed support at Tristan’s basketball game, Khloe snapped back at the “lies“, calling them “exhausting and tiring”.

Disney confirmed The Kardashians will return for season 4 during the latest season premiere event. 20 more episodes have already been lined up, and with 10 episodes each season, it means The Kardashians has been renewed for seasons 4 and 5.