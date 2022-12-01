During the coldest months of the year, the brave cast of Ice Road Truckers faced the most dangerous roads in huge big rigs. Risking their lives to cross the landscape on their journeys, the beloved cast captivated the audience during its ten-year run.

Ice Roads Truckers was one of the most intense automobile reality shows ever made. From 2007 to 2017, the show ended with 138 episodes, with an average of three million viewers per episode.

Now, we take a look at the Ice Road Truckers show’s most featured truckers and cast, from Alex Debogorski and Rick Yemm. Let’s find out what they have been up to with their lives in the last five years.

The cast of Ice Road Truckers now

Alex Debogorski

Canadian trucker Alex Debogorski, the only cast member to have appeared in all eleven seasons of the show, has become viewers’ favorite trucker.

Not only did he bring entertainment to watchers and provide occasional scares, but viewers loved his personality and good heart. As the father of 11 children and 13 grandchildren, the 69-year-old is a much-loved member of the community.

The self-proclaimed family man has an estimated net worth of $400,000. Not only has he been making revenue from the show, but also appeared in other TV shows and published a book featuring personal stories of his ice trucking days.

As of today, Debogorski is a writer at his local newspaper, The Yellowknifer. He’s still ice trucking, though.

Lisa Kelly

Lisa Kelly first appeared on Ice Roads Truckers in 2009 and featured in seasons three to 11, bar season six. Following her stint on the show, Lisa gained a lot of recognition and fame as one of the few female ice truckers on the show.

Now 41 and five years later since the show, Kelly is still one of the most recognizable members of the cast and continues to drive her truck around Alaska.

During an interview with Overdrive, she revealed she still keeps in touch with the Ice Road Truckers cast members now. The star even runs into Phil Kromm and Jack Jesse on the road, and hopes they may reunite in the future, like the good old days.

Surprisingly, the reality star has a whopping net worth of more than $500,000 surpassing Alex Dobogorski’s earnings despite being an OG member.

Fans can find her on YouTube and TikTok, as she shares daily adventures.

Hugh Rowland

Photo by Matthew Eisman/WireImage

Hugh Rowland was only a teenager when he started driving on icy roads. Nicknamed ‘The Polar Bear’, the reality star appeared between season one to eight.

According to TV Over Mind, Rowland suffered a road accident in 2014 that left him with various injuries. TMZ reports, he filed a lawsuit against the show’s executive producer, Will Morrison. Morrison was driving the vehicle at the time, lost control and veered off the road. There is no public record of Rowland winning the lawsuit.

He left the show, nonetheless, continued his passion for ice trucking and appearing on shows such as IRT Deadliest Roads.

Rowland is now retired from trucking and focuses on his construction company. Even though he’s out of the spotlight and away from the icy roads, the 64-year-old maintained an incredible net worth of $2 million, making him the ‘richest’ cast member of Ice Roads Truckers.

Darrell Ward

Now, for Ice Road Trucker fans, it was devastating news to hear one of the cast members had passed away.

Ice Road Truckers Darrell Ward rose to fame on the show. This led him to participate in Season 10 as well as other future projects planned.

The ice trucker sadly passed away in 2016 at the age of 52 in a tragic plane crash. He was on his way to Montana to film a documentary about air disasters.

During his stint on the show, Ward spent time with his family and friends. He also contributed to charity events including a food drive to aid Louisiana flood victims.

In a statement posted on Facebook, a paragraph read: “Trucking has always been a large part of Darrell’s life; from running the harvest rigs with his grandparents and family, to driving trucks from Montana to Alaska and all roads in between.”

It added: “His motto, “ANY ROAD, ANY LOAD” fits his personality perfectly.”

Tributes and condolences poured in from fans across the world after this death. Darrell was survived by his mother and father, siblings who also live in Montana, his daughter Terra, two grandkids, and son Reno.

Art Burke

Screenshot from Ice Road Truckers: Art Goes Through the Ice (S9, E7) | History YouTube channel

Art Burke was recruited for the show in season seven. With 13 years of experience on icy roads, the Canadian trucker brought in laughter with his outgoing character and ‘scrappy’ attitude.

Trucker gained recognition and often went viral for its explicit use of language, with viewers noting it as “unfiltered”.

In 2020, Burke was sentenced to 18 months of house arrest after he pled guilty to a charge of arson by negligence. As per CDL Life, he will be allowed to continue to work servicing the house arrest sentence from his truck.

Two years before, his apartment in Yellowknife exploded after trying to get rid of his concentrated cannabis substance made with butane.

CBC reported the explosion caused $60,000 in damages and Burke spent two weeks in the hospital.

Rick Yemm

Rick appeared on Ice Roads Truckers from 2007 to 2012, as well as its spin-off show Deadliest Roads. Nicknamed “Polar Bear,” the star would argue with other truckers, which eventually led to him leaving the show.

The reality star later returned in seasons five and six for one last drive as fans demanded his comeback. Ever since then, fans have been able to see more about his ventures through social media.

His last update to fans was in June 2021, with Rick spending most of his time with his dog, Reeko. Nonetheless, fans can also find him on Facebook, where he has more than 15k followers.

