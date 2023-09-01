Alix Earle’s ‘Earles Girls’ rumors are flying. Fans are convinced the famous TikTok star Alix Earle is leaving the platform to join her reality show. And they’ve been calling it for months…

With more than five million followers as of August 2023, she has been called TikTok‘s It Girl. Now, rumors are flying that she’s ditching the platform to appear in her family reality show. Alix Earle is speculated to be in Earles Girls, but just who is she, and why is she famous?

Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for SiriusXM

Alix Earle rumors: ‘Earles Girls’

Alix Earle is rumored to be in her family reality show, Earles Girls. In a recent TikTok, Earle said goodbye to her sister, Ashtin, who was going to study abroad in Florence.

A black cord was seen trailing from Earle’s pocket, leading some to believe it was connected to a microphone pack used for filming a reality show. A fan said: “I know people have predicted this.”

She added: “I think this is the proof we needed. Could [the wire] be headphones? Yes, but I have a feeling that she probably has AirPods or those big Apple ones. The placement is just a little weird…”

Why is Alix Earle famous?

Alix Earle, a 22-year-old who became famous on TikTok in 2020, is known for her trademark Get Ready With Me videos. They are the most consistent videos she posts, which go up every day.

There is a phenomenon known as the #AlixEarleEffect, which means, that if she buys and talks about any product, many will purchase it, with a chance it’ll be listed as “sold out.”

She has worked with brands like Arte, Rare Beauty, and GrubHub, and collaborated with Selena Gomez. Alix began posting on TikTok in February 2020 during her freshman year at the University of Miami.

Fans call for Alix’s reality show

The rumors of Alix Earle’s reality show began when she had an extended stay with her family in New Jersey throughout the summer, particularly given that Earle’s primary residence is in Miami.

Adding to the intrigue, Earle, Ashtin, and their stepmother, Ashley, have all used the hashtag #EarleGirls in their social media posts. For months, Alix’s followers have been noticing signs of Alix Earle’s reality show.

One fan said on Twitter: “I feel like in a year or two Alix Earle and her family will have a reality show and reach Kardashian levels of fame.”

Another said: “Alix Earle will either be on or have her reality TV show by the end of 2023.”

“I think Alix Earle and her family should have a reality show,” penned a fellow fan.