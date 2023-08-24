One of Kanye West’s former houses has been listed for sale in 2023. He bought his “original bachelor pad” 20 years ago. Back in the rapper’s College Dropout days, he purchased the property located in the Hollywood Hills.

The same year Twista, Kanye West, and Jamie Foxx’s Slow Jamz came out, Ye bought himself the minimalist home in Los Angeles, California. The Chicago-born rapper spent almost 15 years living in the property before listing it for sale. Now, he still has homes all over the US including in Wyoming and New York.

Credit: Jack Spitser

Kanye West’s old house is for sale

Over six months since Ye and Kim Kardashian‘s divorce was officially finalized, the rapper’s former home is being listed for sale for millions.

He bought his “original bachelor pad” for $1.75 million in 2003. Ye lived in the minimalist abode for almost 15 years before listing it for sale in 2017.

During the years that he lived in the home, he topped the charts with Slow Jamz, released his debut album College Dropout, and was dating model Amber Rose from 2008 to 2010.

Credit: Jack Spitser

Ye’s former home has ocean views

When it comes to creativity, Mr West has no shortage of the stuff. Whether it comes to clothing, music or interior design and architecture, he’s always had a keen interest.

The rapper’s former home comes complete with “…hardwood floors, high ceilings, smooth Venetian plaster, and abundant natural light,” writes Top Ten Real Estate Deals.

Kim’s ex’s old property features ocean and city views from every room.

Compass writes on the property listing that it is located at 7882 Fareholm Drive. It has four bathrooms and three bedrooms.

Credit: Jack Spitser

How much is the property?

While Ye bought the Hollywood Hills house for $1.75 million 20 years ago, it’s now listed for just under $3.7 million.

Kanye’s industrial-looking home design applies to his previous property as well as his more recent houses.

His former property gives classic bachelor pad style minimalism. While the kitchen appears to be surprisingly small, the home features balconies, a veranda, and a bathtub set next to a window to enjoy views across Los Angeles.

Credit: Jack Spitser