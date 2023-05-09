Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann once promised to stay true to their vows “when things get tough” amid reports of their divorce.

The RHOA star and her husband, Kroy Biermann, have called it quits after 11 years together and welcoming four children, as per reports.

Five years ago, the reality star and mom of six said that no show could “impact” her marriage with the former NFL star. Meanwhile, her husband previously opened up about staying true to their vows “when things get tough”.

Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann are getting a divorce

Kim and her husband of nearly 12 years, former NFL star and Atlanta Falcons linebacker Kroy Biermann, are getting a divorce.

According to legal documents obtained by TMZ, the RHOA cast member filed for divorce on April 30, citing “irretrievably broken with no hope of reconciliation” in the filing.

Kim has asked for primary physical custody of their children. The couple welcomed four children together, Kroy Jr., 11, Kash, 10, and eight-year-old twins Kane and Kaia. Kim has two older children, Brielle and Ariana, from a previous relationship.

As per the filing, the reality star has also asked for joint legal custody of their kids and requested to restore her maiden name.

Kim and Kroy vowed to stay true to marriage “when things get tough”

In a 2022 interview with E! News, Kim and Kroy talked about the importance of staying true to their vows when there are certain setbacks in a relationship.

“I think one of the biggest secrets is also communication,” Kim told the publication. “Choosing to love that person day in and day out, I think it’s a choice and a lot of times people are just so quick to throw in the towel.”

In the same interview, Kroy added: “And I think when things get tough, people don’t want to stay true to their vows and stay true to their partner.”

He shared how it was important to “hold true to your promises” that you gave to the person when you exchanged vows in front of family and friends.

In a separate 2017 interview with Fox News, Kim said that divorce wasn’t an “option” for their family and insisted that no show could “impact my marriage in any way”.

Kim and Kroy’s children

Before Kim became a Real Housewives cast member, she was a single mother to her two daughters, Brielle and Ariana. They were adopted by Kroy in 2013.

The couple regularly discussed planning for baby number seven on their own show, Don’t Be Tardy, which was canceled in May 2021 after eight seasons.

Kim and Kroy’s family began after it was confirmed in November 2010 that they were expecting their first child together. They welcomed their son Kroy Jr in June 2011 and got married in November of the same year.