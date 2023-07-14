The Real Housewives Of Orange County cast are known for their lavish lives and expansive houses, so let’s take a look at where they live now.

The Real Housewives Of Orange County are an open book when it comes to their relationships and drama, but we’re more interested in the backdrops where things go down: their luxurious homes.

The cast has relocated several times over the years, especially longtime members Tamra Judge, Shannon Beadors, and Heather Dubrow, so let’s take a visit to their multi-million dollar houses.

CREDIT BRAVO YOUTUBE CHANNEL

Inside The Real Housewives Of Orange County season 17 cast houses

Tamra Judge

Realtor Tamra has lived in six different homes since her season 3 debut – and they’ve only got better. In 2023, the 55-year-old resides in a Ladera Ranch, Covenant Hills property with her husband Eddie. The home isn’t new; it was initially Eddie’s house until they both decided to move in together after their engagement in 2012.

The couple moved out of the home in 2017 and listed it as a rental. Two houses later, they moved back into the 4000 sqft home in 2020, but not without a major renovation.

Tamra has shown glimpses of the makeover on Instagram Story, including the gutting of her master bathroom and closet to create one personalized suite of her dreams. We recommended following her social accounts to keep up to date as she has deleted previous house tours photos.

For now, take a look at her previous Coto De Caza home:

Shannon Beador

Shannon Beador resides in a seven-bedroom, five-bathroom property that she describes as an “entertainer’s home”. Her kitchen is the hub of her dream house as it has an open plan with the family room and even enough amenities for a professional chef. We’re talking two refrigerators, four ovens and four sinks.

A nautical theme runs throughout the interior, a reminder of her childhood boating trips, so blue and white is a consistent color scheme. One of her most impressive rooms is her ensuite shower room, which doubles as a sauna.

She has lived in the Newport Beach house since at least 2020.

CREDIT BRAVO YOUTUBE CHANNEL

CREDIT BRAVO YOUTUBE CHANNEL

CREDIT BRAVO YOUTUBE CHANNEL

Heather Dubrow

Heather Dubrow‘s house is so famous that it has become its own charcter and here’s why. Worth $55 million, the Crystal Cove house – nicknamed Chateau Dubrow – is 22,000sqft and boasts dramatic ocean views. The housewife designed the home herself, pulling off an infinity pool, a custom-etched glass mural, a gong in the garden, and a 22-foot chandelier made of semiprecious stones, which apparently “came in on the largest container to ever come into the United States.”

Heather and her plastic surgeon husband, Terry Dubrow, sold the home in 2022 and now live in a “cool penthouse in Los Angeles” worth $14 million. It is a downsize at 5300sqft but the city view is unmatched.

The deal went through Selling Sunset‘s Heather Rae El Moussa – we love a reality TV crossover!

Check out the detailed tours of each Chateau Dubrow room on her personal YouTube channel.

Gina Kirschenheiter

Gina Kirschenheiter and her partner, Travis, raise their combined six children in a three-bedroom home worth $659K. The children sleep between two rooms in their bunk beds, while mom and dad reside in the master bedroom with an ensuite bathroom.

The couple moved into the Rancho Mission Viejo, California property in 2020 and gave it a major makeover in 2022. Their “beautiful dining area” now with a massive table fit for a family of eight.

You can see glimpses of the renovation in Gina’s mirror selfies on Instagram, or check out photos of their house before transformation below:

Credit Bravo Youtube channel

Credit Bravo Youtube channel

Credit Bravo Youtube channel

Emily Simpson

Emily Simpson is yet another housewife who renovated her home. The makeover took place throughout 2022, which included fresh floorboards, a shiny and extremely organized panty, and a brand new kids playroom.

The interior may have changed, but the exterior has remained the same:

Credit Bravo youtube channel

Take a look at her home before the renovations:

Jennifer Pedranti

RHOC newcomer Jennifer Pedranti gave Bravo a house tour ahead of the season 17 premiere. She recently moved into the gorgeously designed home with her five children who range from age 18 to nine.

She has a spacious dining room and formal family room, but Jen admits they are barely put to use. The Pedrantis spend most of their time in the cozy family room for movie nights and catch ups.

The most used room is the outdoor space, which includes a pool, hot tub, and a dining area.

Jennifer Pedranti “weirdly” shares the home with her ex-husband, Will, but they don’t officially live together. Will works for her family business in Oklahoma and to avoid the children from constantly moving, he lives in the home when he visits California and Jen stays at her boyfriend’s house.

Taylor Armstrong

Taylor is the first housewife to switch franchises. The former The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills star relocated to Orange County nearly one decade ago but this is her first starring role on RHOC.

She moved into her current Dana Point, Orange County home in September 2022 to be closer to her family.

Her master bedroom, designed with muted colors, boasts stunning views of a golf course and the Pacific Ocean.