In a reality TV crossover fans didn’t know they needed, the worlds of Bravo’s Vanderpump Rules and Peacock’s Love Island USA are colliding. Ariana Madix made a slo-mo ‘bombshell’ debut on her “favorite” show in 2023. The Love Island mega-fan got chatting with Maura Higgins and now fans are wondering what she’s doing in the villa.

Since 2013, Ariana has been a cast member on Vanderpump Rules. She appears on the Bravo show alongside her friends including Katie Maloney, and Lala Kent. The 38-year-old was already recognized as a main character on the reality series but in 2023 she rose to further fame amid ‘Scandoval,’ a cheating scandal involving her former partner, Tom Sandoval, and fellow cast member Raquel Leviss.

Photo by Gonzalo Marroquin/Getty Images for CELSIUS

Ariana Madix’s Love Island debut

During Love Island USA season 5 episode 7, “a hot new bombshell” in the form of Vanderpump Rules’ Ariana Madix announced that she was set to appear on the show.

After exclaiming “I got a text,” Ariana shared that she’s going to drop into the villa during July 26’s episode.

The blonde bombshell chilled out on a sun lounger as she shared the exciting news and wore a white beachy dress for the occasion.

Is Ariana an Islander?

No, Pump Rules star Ariana isn’t joining Love Island USA as a contestant.

She’s making a guest appearance on the Peacock series in 2023.

Ariana is a huge fan of Love Island. She says in a clip with Maura Higgins that it’s her “favorite show.”

Love Island fans blast Ariana

While many of Ariana’s fans and followers were excited to see her make her way into the Love Island villa, others blasted her for appearing on the show.

Some commented on her Instagram post: “Collect all the coin and live your best dmnnn life, BB.”

More said they were happy to see her living her best life. Lots wrote that they are “obsessed” with Ariana.

However, some suggested that the Vanderpump Rules star is “milking it,” and that her appearance on Love Island is “a joke.”

