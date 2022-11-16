









Black Ink Crew has been airing for almost 10 years on VH1 and many of the show’s original cast members are still appearing in episodes in 2022. From their artistic talents in the shop to all the drama that comes with being a part of Black Ink Crew, there’s never a dull moment in the series.

The show has been such a success with fans that spin-off series in Chicago and Compton were launched. The original show and its cast members have been a hot topic in 2022. So, let’s find out more about whether Black Ink is still open now.

Black Ink Crew season 10

On October 18, 2022, Black Ink Crew launched its 10th season.

The show airs weekly on Tuesdays at 8/7C on VH1 and features a familiar cast of Ceaser Emmanuel, Puma Robinson, Ted Ruks, Young Bae, Spyder, and co.

Many newcomers also joined the show in season 9 including Bux, Vanity, Desiree, Van Johnson, Draya Penzo, and Suzette Samuel.

Season 10 saw another newbie join the show, Dallas native Nychelle Elise.

NO WAY: Ceaser Emanuel is one of the oldest Black Ink Crew cast members

Is Black Ink still open?

Yes, Black Ink’s shop in Brooklyn is still open in 2022.

The show’s original shop in Harlem closed down, per Distractify.

The address for the Brooklyn shop was 1357 Fulton St, Brooklyn, NY 11216.

The last post on the Brooklyn shop’s Instagram (@blackink113th) was published in 2021.

The brand has added more locations following the pandemic, including shops in Harlem and Milwaukee. The Brooklyn, Milwaukee, Atlanta, and Indianapolis shops are up and running and open for business now.

During season 9, Ceaser asked his staff if they liked the new Brooklyn shop and added: “…it looks better than the last one, right?”

Black Ink’s Brooklyn shop is located at 50 W 125th St, New York, NY 10027. Find the shop online via Instagram at @blackink.125th.

Black Ink fans are confused over shops

Although Black Ink’s shops have encountered some changes over the past few years, the brand is still expanding across the US.

The show is also still airing on VH1 and the latest drama on the show has got many fans taking to Twitter.

Lots of people tweeted their confusion over which of the artists are allowed to have their own shops during episode 5 on November 15.

Nychelle is a newbie to Black Ink Crew season 10 who replaces Krystal. Krystal left Black Ink after being given an ultimatum from Ceaser in relation to having her own tattoo studio. But this has left fans confused as Nychelle also has her own studio.

One tweeted: “So why doesn’t ceaser have a problem with the new girl owning a shop but Tom and Crystal cant?”

Some fans replied to the tweet to explain that Nychelle Elise didn’t begin her tattooing career at Black Ink.

