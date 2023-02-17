Nikki Bella recently got married in Paris and fans couldn’t help but notice that Bryan was missing, and are wondering if he and Brie Bella are still together.

Fans of twins Nikki and Brie Bella have seen their lives play out on screen, including their relationships on the shows Total Divas and Total Bellas.

We take a closer look into where Brie and Bryan’s relationship stands, and why he wasn’t at the luxury Paris wedding.

Is Brie Bella still married?

Yes, Brie Bella is still married to Bryan Danielson.

Bryan was not in Nikki Bella‘s wedding pictures, promoting fans to ask if he and Brie Bella were still together.

One asked: “Where were Bryan and Birdie!?”

While another questioned: “Are Bryan and Brie still together?”

However, Brie had addressed earlier that he was at home looking after their two children.

Just a few days ago, Brie took to her Instagram to post a Valentine’s snap of the two. She captioned the picture “forever and always.”

Bryan and Brie’s relationship

Brie and Bryan met whilst at WWE, and started dating in early 2010. Brie and Nikki joined WWE in 2007, and Danielson made his return in 2009.

They got engaged in 2013 and tied the knot in April 2014. The couple now have two children together, Birdie and Buddy.

Brie’s sister Nikki Bella was also dating wrestler John Cena around the same time, however, the two parted ways in 2018.

Nikki Bella tied the knot in Paris

Nikki and her husband Artem Chigvintsev tied the knot in Paris, as shown on the most recent episode of Nikki Bella Says I Do.

The couple met in 2017 when they were paired up on season 25 of Dancing With The Stars, and got engaged in 2020.

They have a son called Matteo who was born in July 2020, just one day before Brie and Bryan’s son Buddy!

