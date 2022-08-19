











Chase Chrisley and Emmy Medders have been showing off their rekindled romance ever since they got back together. Chrisley Knows Best fans are now ringing wedding bells for them – but are they even engaged yet?

The couple were first linked in 2020. Then by August 2021, Chase confirmed he is single, but it wasn’t the end of his time with Emmy as they got back together in 2022. As a result, fans want Chase to put a ring on it… soon.

Even his father Todd is a fan of Chase and Emmy, and teased his son by saying he wants him to be happy. Season 10 of Chrisley Knows Best proves that the dad got his wish – and now everyone wonders if the two got engaged.

Is Chase Chrisley engaged to Emmy?

No, Chase and Emmy are not engaged at the time of writing. Recent photos of the happy couple have not seen him wearing any rings, either, despite how many fans want Chase to get down on one knee.

Emmy, however, was spotted wearing a ring on her finger, which heightened questions about whether they are engaged. Now 26, Chase is being encouraged to propose to Emmy despite getting back with her three months ago.

One fan commented on a recent photo of the pair, writing: “When are y’all getting married? Time to make Todd a Grandpa with his vain self.” This led to questions about Chase helping to bring up a grandchild, known as Chloe.

Chase and Emmy rekindled in 2022

Chase and Emmy made their relationship Instagram official in 2022, after their split in 2021. They began sharing pictures together again in May earlier this year, while spending time on a boat all loved-up.

He previously told Life and Style Magazine in 2021 that he was officially single. However, the reality star admitted he and Emmy played “ping-pong” a bit before deciding to go their “separate ways.”

Speaking of his split from Emmy, he said that it would be healthier for both of them to be apart: “I think that it just came down to we kind of looked at like what we wanted in life, and right now, it’s not matching up...”

Fans ring wedding bells for couple

One viewer wrote to Chase: “Put a ring on it, Chase!!! She’s a keeper!!! ❤️🙌🔥👰.”

Another commented on their recent photo together with: “Emmy, you been working out or something? Chase, you’re a lucky guy. Don’t mess it up – put a ring on it.”

“❤️❤️❤️. PUT A RING ON IT !!!! Just saying,” reacted one of Chase’s followers.

