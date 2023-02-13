Fans are asking if Chrisean Rock is really pregnant in February 2023 after a video of her deadlifting in a gym hit social media sites.

The Zeus Network star announced her pregnancy in January 2023. She chose the special occasion of her partner’s 26th birthday to reveal the exciting news. Initially, her boyfriend, Blueface, denied that the baby was his reports Hot New Hip Hop.

However, Chrisean took to Instagram live to say that she was keeping her baby and denied Blueface’s claims. She’s been spotted in the gym lifting heavy weights and also attended the Super Bowl in February. So, let’s find out more about Chrisean and why people are questioning her pregnancy.

Blueface and Chrisean weightlift

On February 10, 2023, Chrisean Rock and Blueface can be seen weightlifting with fitness influencer Bradley Martyn. Martyn uploaded a video to his Instagram page of the couple in the gym.

Blueface deadlifts first and Chrisean is also captured in a video attempting to lift 315lb.

The video of Chrisean deadlifting was shared by HipHopDX on Twitter with the caption: “Chrisean Rock flexes insane deadlift strength in gym.”

Is Chrisean Rock really pregnant?

Yes. Chrisean publicly announced her pregnancy in 2023. She shared the news in late January.

Chrisean tweeted on January 21 “Happy Birthday baby daddy,” on Blueface‘s birthday.

Speaking in an interview with B Simone in December 2022, the Baddies West star spoke of how she felt “nauseous,” and that if she was “having a baby,” she’s “keeping it this time.”

Chrisean also added a pregnant woman emoji next to her Instagram name in her bio: DaBigBaby.

The Crazy In Love star’s deadlift had some of her fans “shocked,” while others were left questioning her pregnancy after the video hit the internet.

Razor confirmed Chrisean’s pregnancy

It’s not only Chrisean who has publicly spoken about being pregnant.

Monique Razor spoke on Tequila Tlk! in February 2023.

Speaking in the interview, her Baddies West co-star Razor said of Chrisean: “She’s pregnant now.”

Razor also said that she “loves Chrisean dearly,” and that she thinks Chrisean is “a good person.”

Despite their ups and downs, Chrisean shared a snap of herself with Blueface on Instagram on February 12.

