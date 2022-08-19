











Since 2014, Todd Chrisley and his family have been entertaining viewers on USA Network. Todd, Julie, Nanny Faye, Savannah and Chase give fans a laugh a minute as they prank one another. The family has been facing legal troubles in recent years, however, prompting fans to wonder whether Chrisley Knows Best has been cancelled.

It’s no secret fans would be majorly disappointed if the show was cancelled. For the past eight years, viewers have become well-acquainted with the Chrisleys so let’s take a look at whether season 10 is on the horizon or if the show is done for good…

Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for The Kevin Carter Foundation

Is Chrisley Knows Best on in 2022?

Yes, episodes of Chrisley Knows Best are airing in 2022. The show’s ninth season kicked off on Thursday, August 12 2021 but only half of the episodes aired.

The second half of season 9 premiered on June 23, 2022 and the last episode screened on August 11. So that’s pretty much a full year for it to air!

Is Chrisley Knows Best cancelled?

No. Although some fans have feared the Chrisley’s ongoing legal trouble might affect the show, an NBC press release states the show will continue.

Chrisley Knows Best season 10 has been “green-lit,” although The Wrap reports production has yet to get under way.

E! Entertainment is also bringing Growing Up Chrisley season 4 to our screens as well as a new show entitled Love Limo, hosted by Todd. The shows were announced in May 2022 but further details have yet to be announced.

Are Todd and Julie of Chrisley Knows Best going to jail?

Todd and Julie Chrisley were found guilty in 2022 of bank fraud and tax evasion, as reported by Insider. The Chrisley Knows Best stars are currently under house arrest ahead of sentencing.

Todd and Julie face up to 30 years in prison, Deadline reports, with the couple’s sentencing due on October 6.

As reported by ET Online, the couple said on their podcast, Chrisley Confessions, it was a “heartbreaking time” for the family.

