











USA Network viewers have become well acquainted with the Chrisley family since their show premiered in 2014.

From Nanny Faye’s gambling and Grayson and Savannah competing to be their dad’s favorite to Chase’s pranks and Todd’s hilarious reactions, it’s no wonder Chrisley Knows Best has had viewers hooked for more than eight years. Perhaps it’s too good as, in 2022, some fans are starting to ask whether Chrisley Knows Best is scripted?

Nanny Faye, Julie and Todd, and their three children are the main cast members on the show. They give viewers a glimpse into their luxurious life in Atlanta and, more recently, Tennessee.

Despite their assumed fortune and fame, the Chrisleys have had their share of tragedy to deal with such as Nanny Faye being diagnosed with cancer and the loss of Aunt Francis.

Is Chrisley Knows Best based on a real family?

Yes, the people seen on Chrisley Knows Best are real family members.

Nanny Faye is Todd Chrisley’s mother. His father sadly passed away in 2012.

Todd and Julie Chrisley married in 1996. In the same year, their son, Chase, was born. Chase, Savannah and Grayson are Julie and Todd’s children.

Todd has two children, Lindsie and Kyle, from a previous marriage, but they no longer appear on Chrisley Knows Best. The youngest of the Chrisley family is Chloe. She’s Todd’s granddaughter and Kyle’s daughter.

Is Chrisley Knows Best scripted?

Chrisley Knows Best isn’t scripted but the show isn’t entirely “real” either, according to Todd Chrisley’s attorney, Bruce Morris.

Let us explain. In an exclusive interview with Life and Style Magazine in January 2022, Todd said his family “can’t be scripted.”

However, Insider reported in August 2022 that Morris said: “Much of what is said on the reality show isn’t true, some of it is real and some of it is not [but] the closeness of the tight-knit family is authentic.”

Morris was testifying during a court case involving Todd and Julie. In an example of what he meant about not being “real,” Morris said in one episode of Chrisley Knows Best, Todd said the family spent “about $300,000 a year on clothes.”

“He was in bankruptcy at the time,” Morris told the 16-person jury. “It’s all part of the sizzle. It’s all part of the show. It’s all part of the act.”

Is the show canceled in 2022?

Despite the family’s legal troubles in 2022, Chrisley Knows Best hasn’t been cancelled.

In the same Insider report, Todd’s lawyer said: “USA Network ‘loves’ the series and just renewed it for a tenth season.”

Chrisley Knows Best season 9 continued airing on June 23, 2022. Season 10’s start date has yet to be released.

Savannah and Chase’s spin-off show, Growing Up Chrisley, has moved over to E! Entertainment in 2022 and kicks off on September 14.

