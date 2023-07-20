American Pickers saw the famous trio return without Frank Fritz on July 19. Fans are now asking if Frank is back on the show after a clip was shared by the series’ official Facebook page. Frank and Mike were seen getting down to business as usual after discovering a barn of vintage cars but is Frank Fritz back on American Pickers 2023?

The A&E show began by following antique and collectible pickers Mike Wolfe and Frank Fritz, who travel around the United States to buy or pick various items for resale. However, Frank has exited the show, which led to ratings plummeting during the 2023 season. But is Frank back on American Pickers?

Photo by Taylor Hill/Getty Images

Is Frank back on American Pickers?

No, Frank is not on American Pickers 2023. Viewer ratings have plummeted by 100K, as per The Sun, following his reported firing, despite reuniting with Mike Wolfe in June earlier this year.

Several fans thought Frank was back on the show when the official American Pickers Facebook page shared a throwback clip of Mike and his former co-star visiting a barn filled with vintage cars, thinking it was a new clip.

Mike Wolfe, his brother Robbie and Danielle Colby returned on July 5. Ratings started off strong, but dropped by 100,000 viewers for the second episode, with no sign of Frank returning.

Frank last appeared on American Pickers during a March 2020 episode, as he took time off to recover from back surgery that left him with 185 stitches and two rods in his spine.

How is Frank currently doing?

Frank is now focusing on his health after he had a stroke. He also told The U.S. Sun that he lost 65 lb (29 kg) and entered rehab for alcohol addiction in Iowa for 77 days.

Frank was placed under conservatorship after he suffered a debilitating stroke in July 2022 that reportedly left his decision­-making capacity impaired. The U.S. Sun reports that the conservatorship was filed in August 2022.

Despite a former feud, Mike and Frank reunited in June 2023. Now, a longtime friend is helping Frank with his Crohn’s disease treatment and continued physical therapy. He will also help the former American Pickers star grocery shop.

Fans urgently want him back

With 100K fans threatening to boycott the show following the absence of Frank, there’s no surprise that many are now sharing their disappointed feelings on social media since the new season began.

One fan wrote: “The show is not very entertaining since no Frank.”

Another penned on Facebook: “That ain’t the trio. Missing the real 3rd guy.”

“I don’t care who he hires, I haven’t watched an episode since Frank left the show and I’m not going to, take it off the air for all I care,” reacted a fellow viewer left furious after the former star’s exit.

Tough Negotiations at a Kansas Car Museum When the barn doors open on an endless warehouse of vintage cars, Mike and Frank get down to business. Posted by American Pickers on The History Channel on Wednesday, July 19, 2023

