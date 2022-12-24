Gold Rush fans may be wondering if the Discovery show is on tonight. But, it looks like there’s no Gold Rush this week, not where the original series is concerned.

However, there are other Gold Rush spin-off shows on this week. During the festive season, Discovery viewers don’t need to miss out on their favorite shows.

Tony, Kevin, and Monica Beets, Christo Doyle and co are all still appearing on The Dirt and other shows. So, let’s take a look at the schedule…

Is Gold Rush on tonight?

No, Gold Rush isn’t on tonight (December 23).

The original series featuring Parker Schnabel and Rick Ness isn’t airing on Friday night.

Per the official Gold Rush Twitter account, there are two other Gold Rush spin-off shows airing on December 23.

Season 13 of the Discovery show kicked off its first episode on Friday, September 30. Parker Schnabel, Tony Beets, Fred Lewis, and the Clayton Brothers’ mining crews are all featured in season 13.

No Gold Rush this week

Although there are no new episodes of Gold Rush on December 23, there are two other spin-off episodes airing on Friday night.

Gold Rush: White Water aired on Friday at 8 pm ET and Gold Rush: The Dirt was on at 9 pm ET on The Discovery Channel.

The Dirt takes a behind-the-scenes look at the Beets family and sees Christo Doyle finding out the mining family’s secrets.

When is the Discovery show back on?

The last episode of Gold Rush season 13 (FUBAR) aired on December 16.

The next episode, 13, will air on December 30.

For now, viewers can keep up-to-date with the miners on The Dirt and White Water.

But, it’s not long to wait until a new season 31 episode comes out.

For updates on which Gold Rush episodes are on each Friday, head to the show’s official Twitter page, here.

