As a brand new Kardashians episode drops on Hulu,, fans want to know if Kim Kardashian is doing The Bachelorette. The SKIMS owner made a shocking announcement during season 3 episode 8. Surrounded by her family members, including Kris Jenner, Khloé Kardashian, and Kourtney Kardashian, Kim shared something she was super excited about. As episode 3 airs, rumors continue to swirl about Kim and Tom Brady.

The Kardashians season 3 sees Kris Jenner explain that it has been a “whirlwind year” for the family. Kim Kardashian can also be seen in the show’s trailer saying that she’s “not OK,” while Khloé Kardashian has a cancer scare. Kourtney Kardashian and her sister are feuding and Kim also embarks on life after her divorce from Kanye West.

Photo by: Hulu

Is Kim Kardashian doing The Bachelorette?

No, Kim Kardashian isn’t going to be the next Bachelorette.

The show’s twentieth season is currently airing on ABC and Charity Lawson has 25 men vying for her attention.

However, the mom-of-four isn’t set to be the next woman to appear on the show.

Kim said on The Kardashians: “I’m kidding,” adding that it was a prank that the head of Disney was in on.

Kim’s Bachelorette prank

During The Kardashians season 3 episode 8, the family is spending Thanksgiving in the desert.

Kim and the rest of her family are spending time together before she gets up from the table to make an announcement.

Her family asks if she’s about to reveal that she’s pregnant but Kim has some different news to share.

She says that an executive from Disney called her and wants her to star in a show.

Kim says: “I’m going to do the show, The Bachelorette.”

Kris wasn’t keen on Kim doing the show

As soon as Kim announced that she was going to appear on The Bachelorette, her sisters and mom voiced their opinions.

Khloé said: “One hundred percent you’re not doing it… You’re going to be stuck in a house with 20 strange men that you’re going to make out with on camera? Are you OK?”

In a confessional on the Hulu show, Kris Jenner said: “No, not happening. Nope. I’m you’re momager, manager, mother… you’re not doing this.”

The Kar-Jenners added that they “love” the ABC show, but that it wouldn’t be a good fit for Kimberly.

Kim Kardashian and Tom Brady photograph sparks rumors

As Kim’s Bachelorette prank airs on The Kardashians, rumors are still swirling around the reality star and former American footballer Tom Brady.

Deux Moi shared an alleged photograph via Instagram of Tom and Kim “in conversation” at Michael Rubin’s White Party on July 12.

However, ET reported back in May that Tom and Kim are “just friends.”

WATCH THE KARDASHIANS ON HULU AND DISNEY PLUS EVERY THURSDAY