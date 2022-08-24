











Miss Kitty was spotted with a ring on Black Ink Crew, leaving fans questioning if she is engaged. Following an intimate relationship with Ryan Henry, she claimed he has been “supportive” as she embarks on a new journey.

Kit Sovain, 28, has returned to the show’s Chicago spin-off as it made its comeback to VH1 on August 23rd. But she revealed that she is leaving to open a tattoo shop with Steven, who previously appeared on Black Ink Crew.

When fans noticed a ring on her finger, many began wondering whether she has made the decision to get engaged. However, business seems to be at the forefront of Kitty’s mind rather than starting a relationship.

Is Kitty from Black Ink Crew engaged?

No, Kitty has not made any engagement announcements despite wearing a ring on her left hand. After seeing what they believe to be an engagement ring on her finger, many jumped to conclusions about who her potential ‘fiance’ is.

Several fans thought she was dating Steven, who she is opening a tattoo shop with. However, she shut the rumors down by replying to a viewer, and said: “Chile we are NOT dating, nor have we ever dated.”

Amid the rumors, Kitty is moving to London to open a tattoo store. When a fan said Ryan Henry, who she had a fling with, would be “mad” about the venture, she responded: ” lmao 😂😂😂 nah, he’s been very supportive.”

Reality Titbit has contacted Kit for comment.

Kit and Ryan’s former romance

Kit and Ryan admitted they were intimate in 2021, and later had issues after she thought he called her a “gobby b**ch”. However, it turns out he had not actually insulted her and really said he “had an itch.”

Now, they have become friends but have approached the subject of whether she could work with him at his tattoo shop 9 Mag. Kit said she would need to “humble herself” if she ever became his colleague again.

Kit, who previously had an on-off relationship with Ceaser Emanuel, was accused of sleeping with Ryan. She repeatedly denied it, before both of them admitted in their confessionals that they had been intimate with one another.

Fans spot a ring on Kit’s finger

Following the first episode of the latest Black Ink Crew season, viewers noticed that she was wearing a ring on her left hand. One fan wrote: “Are u engaged if so congratulations nice ring.”

Another replied, “I knew I wasn’t the only one who saw her ring 😃😃😃.” Kitty has not addressed any engagement and therefore most have assumed she is just wearing the jewellery as a statement piece.

Others are thinking otherwise. “Kit has a ring 💍 on 😍😍😍😍😍”, a fellow viewer reacted.

