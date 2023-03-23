Savannah Chrisley has shared her relationship ups and downs on Chrisley Knows Best, but those who haven’t tuned in are wondering if she is gay.

With cameras following every aspect of her home life, it’s hard for Savannah Chrisley to avoid putting her dating life on show. Chrisley Knows Best aired in 2014 but is speculated to have been canceled due to Todd and Julie’s prison sentences for bank and tax fraud.

With only a limited number of episodes left, Reality Titbit looks into Savannah’s current relationship status and her sexuality for those who haven’t been keeping up with the Chrisleys.

Photo by Mike Coppola/WireImage

Is Savannah Chrisley gay?

No, Savannah is not gay. The 25-year-old has never explicitly stated her sexual preferences, but all her public relationships have only been with men.

The first partner to make their reality TV debut as Savannah’s boyfriend was country singer Blaire Hanks. The 30-year-old appeared on the show in 2015 and the pair split after two years as public attention took a toll. Things ended on a good note as the couple had no hard feelings.

Hanks has been happily married to his wife, Isabella, since 2020.

After Blaire, Savannah briefly dated Luke Kennard, a Memphis Grizzlies athlete who was a Duke’s Blue Devils at the time. Things only last for four months, despite Todd’s approval of the NBA player. Luke was hailed as a “good, decent, and honorable young man,” but the father of five later slammed the athlete for his “inexcusable” behavior after the breakup.

“The ex is a young guy, NBA, made a lot of money, and he’s doing exactly what NBA players do. It’s absolutely no excuse,” he said.

Kennard married Anna Castro in August 2022.

Savannah was subsequently linked to The Bachelor star Colton Underwood, but it was never a serious relationship. They reportedly secretly attended the Country Music Awards in 2017 since Underwood wanted a casual fling after just coming out of a romance with Olympic gymnast Aly Raisman.

Is Savannah Chrisley still engaged?

No, she is not engaged.

Chrisley’s most publicized relationship was with ice hockey player Nic Kerdiles in 2018. The pair, like the majority of modern romances, met through Instagram. Savannah made the first move, which ended up blossoming into a three-year connection.

They almost tied the knot after becoming engaged in March 2019. They called off the marriage the following June and officially broke up two months later. Kerdiles and Chrisley even published engagement photos, which are still floating on the internet.

Photo by Paul Archuleta/Getty Images

So, is Savannah a taken woman?

Yes, she’s currently in a relationship with a mystery man, and she’s keeping things low-key for now. We imagine it would be a refreshing change since the TV cameras have been rolling since 2014, so she’s using the show’s cancellation for more privacy until things become more serious.

“Right now, I’m like, ‘Ok, I kinda wanna keep it in a safe place until you know for sure what is this gonna turn into,” she told Kaitlyn Bristowe on her Off The Vine podcast in March. “[People are] always gonna compare to the last person you were with and I’m just like, ‘You know what, maybe I’m not quite ready to let you in on that.’2