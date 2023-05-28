Season 2 of The Kardashians captured the wedding preparations of Kourtney and Travis Barker’s wedding, so is Scott Disick in season 3?

*Warning: The Kardashians season 3 episode 1 spoilers ahead*

The Kardashians are back to give the behind-the-scenes secrets of their glamorous lives with season 3.

The last time the sisters graced our screens was during Kim Kardashian‘s romance with Pete Davidson, the birth of Khloe’s son, and Kourtney and Travis’ wedding preparation.

Speaking of Kravis, the family’s relationship with Scott Disick has been awkward at times since the Blink-182 drummer entered the picture. The father of three will always be part of the gang, but the Kardashians are undoubtedly supportive of Kourtney’s romance.

Scott has had minimal screen time in the Hulu show compared to Keeping Up With The Kardashians, so what’s the fate of Lord Disick in season 3?

Is Scott Disick in The Kardashians season 3?

Yes, Scott is in season 3 of The Kardashians. The trailer shows two glimpses of Disick: one during a dinner date with Khloe to discuss her future with Tristan, and a brief shot of the back of his head as he hugs Khloe.

Episode 1 also shows Scott attending an 818 garden party for Kendall’s brand.

It’s fair to say Scott and the third Kardashian sibling have one of the closest relationships. After all, they did host a podcast called The Lord And His Lady while indulging in a bubble bath together.

According to Daily Mail, Disick agreed to season 3 after signing a “massive contract”, despite the hesitation about being portrayed as the “villain” in Kourtney and Travis’ love story.

His condition upon return was a storyline that no longer presented him as a “loser and the guy who couldn’t get his s*** together,” The Sun reported. Cameras will now focus on his career and his relationship with Kris Jenner.

He appeared only in one episode last season, prompting speculation he quit the show entirely.

Tristan Thompson is also in season 3

Scott isn’t the only ex returning to the show; Tristan Thompson will appear occasionally as he continues to co-parent with Khloe. With the arrival of their newborn, Tatum, the new mom will be needing help more than ever. It is perfect timing since Tristan was signed to the Los Angeles Lakers in April 2023.

Fans haven’t been ecstatic with the family’s continued association with the athlete given his infidelity and fathering of a child with personal trainer Maralee Nichols in December 2021. The news came just months after Khloe gushed about moving Tristan into her “family home”.

“The Kardashians pushing to fix Tristan’s image is actually absurd and has been going on since around Christmas time…or at least that’s when I noticed it,” one wrote on Twitter.

A second added: “Not the Kardashians devoting their love for Tristan on his birthday. I’VE HAD ENOUGH.”

The family bonds are still strong in May 2023 as Kim and North were Tristan’s courtside cheerleaders at his recent game, which prompted speculation that Khloe was “soft-launching” their romance.

Khloe responded to the Tristan rumors, claiming that she was “exhausted” with the “lies”.

“Stop pushing this narrative. It’s tiring,” she wrote. “But I suppose you guys will continue the narrative you want regardless of what I say so what’s the point?”

The Kardashians season 3 airs weekly on Thursdays starting May 25.