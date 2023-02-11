After a holiday break, SNL returned to screens on January 21 with Aubrey Plaza as host. In February 2023, fans want to know if SNL is new this week.

So far in 2023, the NBC series has featured all kinds of famous faces as hosts including Michael B Jordan and Pedro Pascal.

There have been some breaks in season 48 since it began airing on October 1, 2022. Miles Teller opened the 2022-2023 season alongside Kendrick Lamar. Some SNL favorites have also appeared on the show this season including Drunk Uncle.

Is SNL new this week?

There is a new SNL episode on the horizon, but it’s not airing until February 25, 2023.

Saturday Night Live season 48 episode 12 featured Narcos actor Pedro Pascal and Coldplay and aired on February 4.

After a three-week break, SNL is set to return to NBC for its thirteenth episode.

SNL on Feb 11, 2023

There isn’t a new episode of Saturday Night Live airing this week (February 11, 2023).

However, fans can look forward to an upcoming new episode that will air in a few weeks’ time.

Any fans looking at the NBC schedule on Feb 11 will, unfortunately, discover that the long-running isn’t airing.

However, there isn’t too long of a wait until a brand-new season 48 episode arrives.

When is the next Saturday Night Live episode on?

After a three-week break away from screens, SNL will return on February 25, 2023.

Actor Woody Harrelson will be hosting the show on February 25. Woody previously hosted the long-running show four times in 1989, 1992, 2014, and 2019, reports Vulture.

He’ll be joined by musical guest Jack White who released albums including Boarding House Reach (2018) and Fear of the Dawn (2022).

