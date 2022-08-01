Jela from Baddies South owns one of the 'hottest new brands in swimwear'













Jela from Baddies South is obviously renowned for appearing on the Zeus Network show as well as Bad Girls Club. But aside from being a reality TV star, she’s also an actress, model and entrepreneur. Jela is 32 years old and grew up in both Atlanta and Houston.

She first appeared on Bad Girls Club in 2015 when she was 25 and known as ‘The Houston Hustler’. She appeared on the show alongside the Clermont Twins, Christina “Tina” Aviles, Lauren Lewis and co. Now, viewers can catch Jela on a new series of Baddies South along with Natalie Nunn, Chrisean Rock, Slim and many more women.

Who is Jela from Baddies South?

Famous Birthdays writes that Jela was born in Hunstville, Alabama on January 16th, 1990. She later moved to Atlanta, then to Houston. Jela is a Capricorn on the zodiac.

When viewers first met Jela, whose full name is Jelaminah Lanier, she was 25 years old and known as The Houston Hustler. Since then, Jela has found further fame as a cast member on Baddies South in 2022.

She’s a long-time friend of Natalie Nunn, however, the two can be seen having an emotional disagreement this season.

Jela is an entrepreneur

After her first season on Bad Girls Club, Jela launched her own business, a swimwear brand called Normal Culture.

Her brand specialises in swimwear and is inclusive as well as affordable.

Normal Culture was launched in 2016 and in 2022, was featured in Forbes’ list on 10 highlights from Miami Fashion Week: “As one of the hottest new brands in swimwear today, Normal Culture is fun, playful and eclectic in its designs.”

See Jela’s brand on Instagram @normalculture where it has 83K followers. As per Forbes: “Normal Culture has become one of the most sought-after brands for trendsetting swimwear today” and all the garments are made in LA.

Is Jela on Instagram?

At the time of writing, it appears that Jela is no longer on Instagram.

Her business page for Normal Culture is still live but her own personal page looks to have disappeared.

Jela can still be found on Twitter where she has over 58K followers @JeLaminah.

The Baddies South star writes in her bio that she’s a “Fashion Designer x @normalculture”, a “Model. Actress. Clairvoyant. Healer. Black Psychic”. She’s also on TikTok @normalculture.

