As the tragic news broke that Jerry Springer passed away, Reality Titbit looks back at some of the best fights the iconic TV show produced over the 27 years it was on the air.

Jerry Springer passed away peacefully in his home on 27 April, aged 79. The star provided viewers with countless hours of entertainment as the hit NBC show amassed almost 5000 episodes.

So sit back and take a look back at arguably some of the most iconic TV ever made. “Jerry, Jerry, Jerry.”

“I’ll beat you like a woman, and beat you like a man”

This had to be of the top contenders for the best Jerry Springer fights.

It wasn’t always just the people on stage causing the drama. Jerry Springer loved getting the audience involved, an iconic part of what made the show what it was.

However, this audience member went too far with his comments and was told that he would get: “beaten like a woman” and “beaten like a man,” leading to cheers in the crowd.

Even the security guards couldn’t hold back their smiles for this one.

“I laughed probably harder than I should have,” wrote one fan via social media.

“Lmaooooooooooo,” laughed another.

“I HATE you”

In Jerry Springer’s terms, sleeping with your best friend’s pregnant fiance may seem quite tame. However, it wasn’t the voice that made this one so iconic, in fact, it was the ‘Batman-like “I hate you” voice.

Again, the security couldn’t hold back their laughter as the rage kept growing and growing. To be honest, we can’t exactly blame him.

Of course, Jerry came to stir the pot along with the crowds “You suck, you suck, you suck,” cheers.

This one failed to up in a physical fight, but still TV gold nonetheless.

Jerry Springer Show best fights: “He’s thirsty, that’s all he needs, water”

Of course, the security guards are (arguably) there to help, which in this instance backfired, when water given to the guests to calm them down turned into more ammunition.

“Do you want to be with his boyfriend?” asked Jerry. Apparently, he was thirsty and all he needed was, you guessed it, water, leading to a good old-fashioned swilling, Geordie Shore style.

Somehow, the fight led to a twerking contest, but that’s one of the reasons fans around the world loved Jerry so much. Expect the unexpected!

“This is the greatest fight…..you can’t look away….you must laugh,” said another.

“I love how they had a twerk battle and then right after, they started fighting again,” laughed one fan.

“I can do jumping jacks for you”

Nev Schulman, move over, the original Catfish is in town. Although no physical fight here, these four characters could create their own reality show.

This guy was getting scammed so the catfish could buy Kylie Jenner‘s lipsticks but turns out the victim’ had a girlfriend all along, so no remorse for him here. Thanks for the TV gold though.

“I’M DEFINITELY WITH THE CATFISHHHH SHE’S AN ICON SHE’S A LEGEND SHE’S GOT A POINT AND SHE IS THE MOMENT,” exclaimed one fan.

“Who are you?” “Mayweather boo”

Who can forget the iconic: “Who are you?” “Mayweather boo” line.

Antonia said she had a reputation for fighting in her neighborhood and it seems like she gained one for fighting on TV after the Cold Hearted Convicts episode.

Of course, the iconic cheers and chants came from the crowd while the women continued to go at each other.

All it took was the line: “I see why he cheats,” and the match was on. The real Mayweather would have gone through a few rounds with these two.

“I have a feeling the security wants them to fight but are trying to do their job at the same time,” wrote one fan.

Another joked: “The girl in the audience that caught the wig has me in tears.”

Credit: The Jerry Springer Show YouTube

Unfortunately, with thousands of episodes, we couldn’t fit them all in, or we’d be here for another 17 years.

Always remember, to take care of yourselves, and each other.

RIP Jerry Springer.