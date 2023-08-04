MTV’s Jersey Shore Family Vacation season 7 is officially here. We answer what episode Sammi Sweetheart comes back on the series and get the best fan reactions to the premiere episode. Sammi called ex Ronnie a “co-worker…”

Sammi Sweetheart left the popular reality show, Jersey Shore, years ago, after a romance with Ronnie. She left a huge gap in the cast when she didn’t return for the spin-off, Family Vacation. However, she’s now coming back this season and everyone’s wondering what happened, as well as what episode she makes her much-anticipated return.

Photo by Santiago Felipe/Getty Images for MTV

Jersey Shore Family Vacation: Season 7

Jersey Shore Family Vacation season 7 sees the cast visit Orlando for a skiing trip. Steakhouses, strip clubs, and a serious talk from Sammi Sweetheart who says, “We have a lot to talk about, I feel.”

The returning cast member airs her drama with the other stars to Angelina Pivarnick, including her beef with Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi. She said that she found it “insulting” when Snooki opened up a boutique near hers.

Sammi starred in the original run of Jersey Shore, filmed primarily in Seaside Heights, from 2009 to 2012. She opted out of the Jersey Shore Family Vacation reboot in 2018 as she wanted to “avoid potentially toxic situations.”

What episode does Sammi come back?

Sammi came back to Jersey Shore: Family Vacation when she reunited with her former castmates in the season 6 finale. She then began to appear in season 7 episode 1, but it doesn’t come without some drama.

Mike Sorrentino says that, with Sammi’s return, “the whole dynamic has been blown to bits.” And it’s not just Sammi that returns but her ex, Ronnie, who got the silent treatment from her. She also called him a “co-worker.”

Sammi also said: “Jenni was mad that I commented on some influencer’s page and I don’t know why she was mad.” The star also touched on her beef with Deena Cortese which stemmed from an Instagram Live she done with Nicole.

“Me and Deena were really close after the show and then we just went our own ways. When you guys did the reboot, I wanted no part in it. So I just went and worked on myself and they did the show and we separated,” she admitted.

Photo by John Lamparski/Getty Images for Empire State Realty Trust

Viewers say Sammi ‘looks great’

When Sammi returned to Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, viewers were stunned at how “great” she looked. They also feel genuine happiness at her comeback following years of absence from the long-running series.

One fan wrote: “Sammi is back HALLELUJAH #JerseyShore #JerseyShoreFamilyVacation.”

Another penned on Twitter: “Sammi looks SO GOOD #JerseyShore.”

“Sammi looks great. If she has had work done (which I don’t think she has) you’d never know,” said another.

