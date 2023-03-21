Street Outlaws star JJ Da Boss bought Shelby Lynn a car prompting fans to ask more about who the drag racer is.

Shelby Lynn is often featured on the Discovery show, Street Outlaws, and has raced the likes of Tricia Day – JJ Da Boss’ wife – on the track.

The Memphis Street Outlaws crew appears to be connected in many ways. However, as with many reality TV shows, the cast has its dramatic moments. Lizzy Musi and Kye Kelley enjoyed a honeymoon after their Street Outlaws drama.

JJ Da Boss’ kids

Street Outlaws star JJ Da Boss is known as being a family man.

He’s been married to fellow racer Tricia Day for over 13 years and the two share four children together.

JJ also has seven children from his previous relationship.

One of his sons, Doughboy, is featured on the Discovery show. He’s married to a racer, too, called Chelsea.

Chelsea appears as a racer on Street Outlaws and races alongside her sister, Precious.

Shelby Lynn and JJ Da Boss

Many YouTube videos show that racers JJ Da Boss and Shelby Lynn are very close.

Street Outlaws fans often write in the comments of some videos to say that he’s a great dad and that they love to see a father’s love for his daughter.

Shelby certainly appears to have been taken under JJ Da Boss’ wing when it comes to racing. He’s also cultivated some of the fastest Memphis street racers including Precious Cooper, Tricia Day – his wife, and Mallory Gulley – Kenneth Gulley’s daughter.

Many often congratulate Shelby on her racing wins and more say that JJ is a “great dad.”

Shelby Lynn is a racer

Memphis Street Outlaws member Shelby Lynn is often seen on the racing track.

It certainly appears that Shelby Lynn is JJ’s daughter and she seems to be following in his footsteps with her racing triumphs.

While JJ’s daughter-in-law, Chelsea, can be found on Instagram at @chelsea.memphis, Shelby doesn’t appear to be active on the social media site.

Little is known about her family connection to JJ. Reality Titbit and GRV Media reached out to Discovery for comment.

