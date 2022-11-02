









Morning Joe is an MSNBC TV show that has been airing since 2007. Joe Scarborough and his colleagues are long-standing presenters on the show.

For many, the news show is a daily staple in their lives so when hosts are absent, many fans are left wondering why.

Joe and some of his co-stars have been away from their reporting posts from time to time on the USA show. So let’s take a look at what the Morning Joe illness rumor is all about.

Meet the TV show host

Joe Scarborough is a 59-year-old former attorney and politician as well as an author and TV presenter.

He was born Charles Joseph Scarborough in Atlanta, Georgia, on April 9, 1963.

Joe has been married three times and has four children. His current wife, Mika Brzezinski, appears on Morning Joe alongside him. The couple tied the knot in 2018.

Where is Joe on Morning Joe this week?

Joe Scarborough is in his usual reporting post this week on Morning Joe.

The TV host hasn’t reported any absences from the MSNBC show via Instagram or Twitter and is still tweeting the news as he usually would.

Joe can be found on Twitter with 2.7 million followers at @JoeNBC. He’s also on Instagram at @joescarborough with more than 100,000 followers.

So despite online rumors claiming Joe is missing from his post, it appears to be business as usual.

Joe Scarborough isn’t suffering from illness

Despite some rumors surfacing online that Joe Scarborough has been absent from his post on his show due to illness, the MSNBC host hasn’t spoken of this publicly.

When Joe was absent from the show in 2020, The Wrap reported his wife tweeted that Joe was taking some time off. However, neither Mika nor Joe have done this in November 2022.

Per the MSNBC YouTube channel, Morning Joe has been airing at its usual time of 6am ET at the end of October and beginning of November 2022.

