









Celebrity Wheel of Fortune fans can clear their schedules each Sunday night in October 2022 as the ABC show is back. Season 3 episode 6 saw Joel Madden, Jenifer Lewis and Francia Raisa do all they could to win money for their chosen charity.

If not recognized for being the lead singer of Good Charlotte, Joel Madden may also be known for being the husband of Nicole Richie. The two have been married since 2010 and have two children together. During his time on Celebrity Wheel of Fortune, Joel managed to win a cash prize for a charity of his choice which supports children with Osteosarcoma.

Joel was confident going onto Wheel of Fortune

Prior to playing Celebrity Wheel of Fortune, Joel Madden said to Maggie Sajak that he watches the show at home with his wife and “destroys her”.

He added that he wished he was playing against his wife for episode 6, “…especially on national TV”. Joel said that appearing on the show was something he was “excited” for and “a ride that he wanted to go on”.

Playing alongside Joel were actresses Francia Raisa and Jenifer Lewis.

Joel Madden’s Wheel of Fortune charity

Heading onto the gameshow, Joel was set to support MIB agents charity which stands for ‘Making It Better for Kids With Osteosarcoma’, a rare bone cancer.

Making It Better for Kids With Osteosarcoma writes on its website: “MIB Agents Is A Leading Pediatric Osteosarcoma Nonprofit Dedicated To Making It Better For Our Community Of Patients, Caregivers, Doctors, And Researchers Through Programs, Education, And Research.”

The charity, based in Vermont, USA, took to Twitter to say that they were “proud” and “excited” to have Joel represent them.

Fans say the rock star ‘killed it’

Joel, 43, not only had his chosen charity shout him out on Twitter, but many Wheel of Fortune fans also tweeted their support for him.

One fan tweeted: “Joel Madden is absolutely crushing celebrity wheel of fortune rn, he is the poet of a generation”.

Another said: “Joel Madden is killing Celebrity Wheel of Fortune.”.

Joel won over $198,000 for MIB Agents on the show. The official Celebrity Wheel of Fortune Twitter account wrote that Joel’s episode was “one for the books”.

