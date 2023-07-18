Joey Graziadei is one of the remaining six men on The Bachelorette season 20 in 2023. Charity Lawson, who appeared on Zach Shallcross’ Bachelor in 2022, has the hard task of finding “the one” in the group of contestants this year.

Charity and Joey broke records with their kiss that lasted over four minutes on The Bachelorette. Despite “hating PDA,” Joey is taking part in a dating show that is broadcast to the nation. Fans are hailing Joey as the “whole package,” but Charity is yet to decide who will make it to the end of the series.

Credit: Bachelor Nation on ABC YouTube channel

Joey on The Bachelorette

Joey Graziadei is one of the 25 men vying after Charity Lawson’s heart during The Bachelorette season 20.

He’s 27 years old and works as a professional tennis pro and trainer.

Joey lives in Hawaii and moved there from Pennsylvania for work.

Charity swoons over Joey

The Bachelorette’s Joey was made into a meme almost immediately after season 20 started.

The tennis pro appeared to be unable to make eye contact with Charity during the show and fans were quick to make a joke of the ABC star.

Speaking to Bachelor Nation, Joey explained that he was “nervous” during episode 1 and that it was raining that night. He said that there were a “couple of scenes where he may have been gazing around.”

Jokes aside, he and this year’s Bachelorette appear to have made a great connection. During the show, Charity can be seen saying that Joey “brings out the best in her.”

The two also shared a super-long kiss on the show, lasting 4 minutes and 25 seconds. So, it’s no wonder Charity said he was the “best kisser” on Live with Kelly and Mark.

Bachelorette star reveals bad habits

In a rapid-fire question round with Bachelor Nation, Joey explained that he “bites his fingernails.”

He added that he’s “sure everyone does and doesn’t want to admit it.”

The ABC star also dished some more details about himself including that he loves an Old Fashioned and John Mayor.

Joey added that he’d love to go to Australia one day and that it’s his “vibe.”

WATCH THE BACHELORETTE ON ABC EVERY MONDAY AT 9/8C