Joseline’s Cabaret is back for season 4, and this time they’re in New York so let’s take a look at the cast joining and returning to the Zeus show, and their zodiac signs.

The fourth season of Joseline’s Cabaret premiered on July 23, and after successful Miami, Atlanta, and Las Vegas seasons on The Zeus Network, the Puerto Rican Princess, Joseline Hernandez, is now making her Cabaret debut in the Big Apple on her biggest stage yet.

Joseline Hernandez

Age: 36

Birthday: November 3

Zodiac Sign: Scorpio

Instagram: @joseline

Joseline, like cast member Raven, is also a Scorpio. Joseline can be seen throwing Raven to the ground in one of the episodes, and their colliding signs may have something to do with it.

As per Allure, “Scorpio is ruled by Pluto, the planet that governs both destruction and transformation. On a good day, Scorpion energy is ambitious and enticing.

On a bad day, however, the shadowy side of Scorpio is fueled by a relentless desire for control. Power-hungry Scorpios must remember that if controlled by their egos, they are at risk of poisoning themselves.”

Lucky Hu$tla

Age: 26

Birthday: February 22, 1997.

Zodiac: Pisces

Instagram: @luckyhustla

Lucky is an entrepreneur who has been in the show since season 1. She’s a self-proclaimed “worker turned boss” as she is the owner of Logistics Wave LLC and Shop Cloverology.

Ms. Wet Wet

Age: 32

Birthday: September 20

Zodiac: Virgo

Instagram: @prettywet2.0.

Ms. Wet Wet’s real name is Latasha Smith and she joined the show in season 3. She’s now making her return to the Big Apple for season 4 and is sure to heat up the drama.

Black Diamond

Zodiac Sign: Pisces, just like Joseline’s Cabaret New York season 4 cast member Lucky Hu$tler.

Instagram: @diamondd5_

Black Diamond, whose real name is Amanda, joined in Las Vegas and has been serving the Carabet drama ever since.

Joseline’s Cabaret New York cast: Daisy

Instagram: @daisydelight

“Miss Miami” is an OG from season 1 back for season 4 to bring the drama, and fans were over the moon for her return.

Raven

Birthday: November 16

Zodiac: Scorpio

Instagram: @iamravendiaz

Raven hails from Miami and joined the show in season 3. At the time of writing, her Instagram is set to private, but we’ve got our fingers crossed she’ll open it up sometime soon.

Mz. Natural

Mz. Natural is also a returning member of the cast. Speaking on returning before the season aired, the star said the vibe was “so different this season. Joseline was very respectful, I was respectful.”

Yummy P

Yummy P is another old face returning to the cabaret, and it’s not good news for her and Natural as their old feud is revived.

Shanice Emannie Brown

Instagram: @ogdanifantastic

Shanice joins season 4, and ahead of the show said: “Im glad I got to be a part of something most people dream of!!!!”

HolidayTheGoldenchild

Instagram: @holidaythegoldenchild

HolidayTheGoldenChild is a media person, host and model, and is the CEO of a waist trainer and fitness wear brand, as well as her own podcast.

Meet Joseline Cabaret season 4 cast members

Other stars in the season 4 cast include:

