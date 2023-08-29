Star of The Bachelorette season 11 Josh Seiter has sadly passed away in 2023. The reality show alum was 36 years old at the time of his death. Josh didn’t find romance on The Bachelorette, but he did later have a relationship with 90 Day Fiancé’s Yolanda Leak.

Following the tragic news of Josh’s untimely death, Yolanda has paid tribute to her former partner. A statement was also posted to Josh’s Instagram page which stated that the star was “an incredibly bright light in an increasingly dim world.” News of his “unexpected” passing comes just days after he shared a post about “surviving depression and anxiety.”

Photo by Rick Rowell/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

Josh Seiter’s ‘unexpected’ death

On August 28, 2023, a post was shared on Josh Seiter’s Instagram page stating that he had passed away.

The Bachelorette alum was 36 years old at the time of his death.

Josh rose to fame in 2015 on Kaitlyn Bristowe and Britt Nilsson’s Bachelorette season 11.

The Chicago native was 27 years old at the time of his TV appearance and was a law student who also worked as an exotic dancer at the time.

Bachelorette alum spoke about mental health

In the days before his untimely death, Josh shared a selfie to his Instagram page captioned: “Surviving depression and anxiety one day at a time with a smile.”

Back in July, he also shared a post about “battling feelings of worthlessness on a daily basis.”

Josh was open about his mental health struggles and also wrote in the post that he felt things were “getting better.”

Yolanda pays tribute to Josh Seiter

Following his time on The Bachelorette, Josh went on to date some fellow reality TV stars including cast members from 90 Day Fiancé and Love After Lockup.

90 Day Fiancé’s Yolanda paid tribute to Josh following the sad news of his death.

She wrote on her Instagram Stories: “RIP… I always prayed for you no matter what.”

Another of Josh’s exes, Karine Staehle, took to Instagram to pay tribute to him.

Karine wrote: “My condolences to Josh’s family. I still can’t believe it.”

Love After Lockup star Glorietta Besos, who also dated Josh, wrote that she found the news “hard to accept” and added that she is “upset,” on IG Stories.

If you are affected by any issues raised in the article or would like someone to speak to, please call the Samaritans for free on 116 123. You can also email them at [email protected] or visit samaritans.org to find your nearest branch in the UK. In the US, please visit Samaritans USA for more information.

You can also contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-TALK (8255) or text 741741 to get in touch with the Crisis Text Line. Americans can now call or text 988 to reach out and speak to a counselor.