Everyone young and old will likely have heard of TV star Judge Judy in their lives. She’s been appearing on her own shows since 1996 and her name is synonymous with the courtroom TV show. In 2022, fans may be wondering what Judge Judy’s net worth is.

She is renowned for having a no-frills approach to dealing with court cases and Judge Judy certainly doesn’t come across as someone to mess with. The Brooklyn, New York native is 80 years old and still appearing on TV.

So, let’s find out more about the amount Judy has accumulated over the years…

Judge Judy wrapped up in 2021

In 1996, Judy Sheindlin was the star of her courtroom TV show Judge Judy.

The show ran for 25 seasons with its final episode airing in 2021.

The daytime TV star rose to fame on her courtroom show and is still known today as ‘Judge Judy’. She dealt with small claims cases where the damages never went over $5000.

The judge returned with Judy Justice

Just when fans thought they were seeing the last of Judy Sheindlin on TV, she returned for a brand new series in November 2021.

Judy Justice kicked off on weekdays on Amazon Freevee.

The show’s second season premiered on November 7, 2022.

Judy Justice airs weekdays in 2022 with episode 15 airing on November 25.

Judge Judy’s net worth in 2022

Given that 80-year-old Judy has been on TV for 25 seasons of her first show, and now her second show is renewed for a second season, it’s no wonder that she’s worth millions.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, her net worth is estimated at $440m.

A 2021 report from People states that Forbes estimates her net worth even higher at $460m.

Celebrity Net Worth writes that Judy is one of the highest-paid people on TV “by a mile.”

Find her on Instagram where she has over 13k followers @judyjustice.

