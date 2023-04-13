Judge Judy star Malik Earnest and his former friend, Stephanie Landor, appeared in court and went down in TV history.

Malik and Stephanie appeared in court over a money-related dispute. Stephanie said that Malik owed her $6k for a birthday party she paid for.

Malik and Stephanie found further fame after their iconic Judge Judy episode. So, let’s take a look at where they are now.

Who is Malik Earnest?

Appearing on Judge Judy in 2021, Malik Earnest explained that he’s a helicopter reporter for a local news station.

Malik lived with his parents and said that he earned upwards of $80,000 a year.

He rose to fame on Judge Judy after appearing in court alongside his former friend.

Malik was ordered to pay back former friend

Stephanie said that she loaned Malik money for his birthday party and provided receipts for the money she gave him.

Judge Judy demanded that Malik bring up evidence of his bank balance from May 2021.

Stephanie provided Judge Judy with text messages proving that Malik said he was going to pay her back “ASAP,” and the TV show judge concluded that she “didn’t believe a word” he was saying.”

Malik was ordered to pay $5,500 back to Stephanie.

He’s now a social media star

Although Stephanie and Malik’s friendship ended due to their party dispute, they found further fame from their appearance on Judge Judy.

Taking to TikTok, Malik said that he went on the show thinking that the episode wouldn’t be aired.

He has over 31k followers on TikTok and 101k followers on Instagram @malikearnest.

Malik appears to be living life to the fullest via Instagram, attending Coachella, and sitting poolside.

He writes in his TikTok bio that people can CashApp him to “pay Steph back.”

With 226k followers, Stephanie can be found on Instagram at @stephh.

She also has 3m followers on TikTok @stephlandor.

Steph is 24 years old and appears to have totally switched up her look since the Judge Judy episode.

