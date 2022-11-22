









Julie and Todd Chrisley, who gained nationwide fame from their reality show Chrisley Knows Best, have amassed huge net worths. Here’s a look at their combined wealth.

The reality television stars were muddled in a court case with charges of tax evasion and fraud for the past few years. They were found guilty on federal charges in June.

Now, Insider, Fox 5 Atlanta anchor Alex Whittler and several other outlets reveal the two have been sentenced to prison, with Todd set for 12 years in jail plus 16 months probation, while Julie has been ordered to serve seven years in prison plus 16 months probation.

Photo by Paul Archuleta/Getty Images

Julie and Todd Chrisley’s combined net worth

Celebrity Net Worth reports that both Julie and Todd are worth $1.5 million each, making their combined net worth $3 million.

The duo rose to fame with their USA Network show Chrisley Knows Best, which debuted in 2014. The show has had a successful run for nine seasons. The latest installment was on air until August 2022.

The show chronicles Todd and Chrisley’s lives with their children. It often displayed the Chrisleys’ over-the-top lavish lifestyle.

Julie grew up in Winchester, South Carolina. Her life changed after meeting Todd in the early ’90s. Todd was a successful real estate broker at the time. He was previously married and already had two kids.

He and Julie tied the knot in 1996.

The success of the couple’s show, Chrisley Knows Best, prompted the making of a spin-off called Growing up Chrisley in April 2019. The new show chronicled their kids, Chase and Savannah Chrisley.

Photo by Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

Chrisley Knows Best couple is sentenced to prison in tax evasion case

Insider reports that Todd and Julie were sentenced by a judge in an Atlanta federal court.

The Chrisleys were convicted of bank fraud and filing false tax returns.

Insider further reports that Todd and Julie asked for leniency during the proceedings on Monday, November 21.

The 53-year-old patriarch of the Chrisley clan said that his wife, 49, is the caregiver for their 16-year-old son Grayson and 10-year-old granddaughter Chloe.

“My wife Julie should not be punished” to the same scale, the reality star reportedly said.

Julie, on the other hand, reportedly sobbed as she told the court she was most concerned for her children.

GRV Media has reached out to both Todd and Chrisley’s attorneys for comment about reports about the sentencing, but, at the time of writing, we are yet to receive a response.

How many children do the Chrisleys’ have?

Todd and Julie share three kids together.

Their eldest is Chase, 26. The couple’s second born Savannah, who is 25 years old, while their youngest, Grayson, is 16 in 2022.

Todd also has two kids – Kyle and Lindsie – from his previous marriage.

James Arthur: Out Of Our Minds | Official Teaser BridTV 11567 James Arthur: Out Of Our Minds | Official Teaser https://i.ytimg.com/vi/42T_3MsJD1s/hqdefault.jpg 1184640 1184640 center 22403