











Celebrity Game Face is back in 2022 with its third season. Kevin Hart is presenting the show on E! Entertainment and celebrities such as Kenan Thompson, T.I. and Nikki and Brie Bella have appeared on the series so far. During the August 2nd episode of Celebrity Game Face, Julie Bowen was a guest. Now, fans want to know more about whether Julie Bowen has a boyfriend in 2022.

Many fans will recognise Julie Bowen from Modern Family. She’s also acted in numerous films such as Happy Gilmore and Horrible Bosses. The Primetime Emmy award winner is no stranger to a comedy series and she sat alongside Chad Sanders on hilarious show Celebrity Game Face this August.

Julie Bowen was married

In September 2004, Julie Bowen married Scott Phillips, a real estate investor.

The couple had three sons together and divorced in 2018.

Speaking of her Quitters podcast in 2022, Julie said to Forbes that she is divorced and raising three boys, adding that she has a good relationship with her ex-husband.

Julie and Scott are parents to 14-year-old Oliver and 12-year-old twins Gustave and John.

Does Julie Bowen have a boyfriend?

No, speaking on The Ellen Show in 2022, Juli Bowen told host Adam Devine that she’s “very single” and that she’s “retired” from dating.

Julie added that she got herself a “retirement gift” which is her dog, Gertrude.

The actress also said that she would come out of dating retirement for Harry Styles, adding: “Hell, yeah!”.

She appeared on Celebrity Game Face with Chad Sanders

In 2022, Julie appeared on Celebrity Game Face with Chad Sanders.

She and Chad are the co-hosts of podcast, Quitters, which launched in February.

Julie said on The Ellen Show that she and Chad are friends and that she had heard him on another podcast before they decided to collaborate together and create Quitters.

Julie can be found on Instagram with 1.6M followers @itsjuliebowen. Chad took to the ‘gram in 2021 to share that he is engaged to fiancé Juliana.

