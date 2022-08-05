Julie Chrisley married first husband at 18, five years before wedding to Todd













Airing on Thursdays at 9/8c, Chrisley Knows Best is still airing in 2022 and fans can’t get enough of Todd, Nanny Faye and the rest of the family. The Chrisleys moved from Atlanta to Nashville in recent years and since the show first premiered, the family has encountered many changes and challenges. When viewers met The Chrisleys, Todd and Julie had been married 18 years. Now, fans want to know more about who Julie Chrisley’s first husband was.

Both Todd and Julie had marriages before they found one another. Viewers have been given some details of Todd’s previous marriage from which he had his children, Kyle and Lindsie. But, less is known about Julie’s background. So, let’s find out more about the Chrisley Knows Best star and her previous partner.

Photo by JB Lacroix/WireImage

When did Julie and Todd marry?

Todd and Julie Chrisley have been married since 1996.

Speaking on episode 175 of their podcast, Chrisley Confessions, Todd said that he met Julie while she was working in a bank. He said he thought: “This is the most beautiful woman I have ever seen in my life”. Todd also said he wrote a song with Sara Evans about Julie.

Insider reports that Julie gave birth to their first child, Chase Chrisley, a week after they got married on June 1st, 1996.

A year later they welcomed Savannah, and their third child, Grayson, was born in 2006.

Since 2014, Julie and Todd have appeared on USA Network’s Chrisley Knows Best.

Todd was previously married

Before meeting Julie, Todd Chrisley was married to Teresa Terry from 1990-1996.

Todd referred to his first marriage on Chrisley Confessions, episode 175, Borders, Corruption, and It’s Not Hard to be Kind, as “being kidnapped” and said that he was “a hostage for six long miserable years”.

He also said that “Julie was the only mother that Lindsie and Kyle had ever truly had, yet they still longed for that biological mother”.

Todd added that the relationship began as a “one-night stand”.

Who was Julie Chrisley’s first husband?

Before getting married to Todd Chrisley, Julie (then Hughes) tied the knot with Kenneth Wayne Childress.

A 2022 report from Us Weekly reports that Julie’s first husband was 24 when they got married and she was 18 in 1991.

Us Weekly writes: “The pair reportedly tied the knot in Oconee County in South Carolina.”

Life and Style Mag reports that Kenneth and Julie were high school sweethearts and that he passed away in 2012.

According to Radar Online, Julie’s former sister-in-law said that Julie was still allegedly married to Kenneth when she began seeing Todd.

Photo by D Dipasupil/FilmMagic

