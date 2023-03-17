Chase Chrisley has taken to his Instagram to share a throwback wedding picture of his parents Todd and Julie Chrisley, who was pregnant at the time, but when did they get married?

Savannah and her brother Chase have not been shying away from speaking about their parents online since they reported to prison, and Savannah Chrisley regularly speaks about her parent’s situation on her Unlocked Podcast.

We take a look into when Julie and Todd Chrisley got married, and who they were married to before they found each other.

Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for The Kevin Carter Foundation

Chase shares his mom and dad’s wedding pic

Taking to his Instagram story, Chase Chrisley simply shared a framed photo of his mom and dad on their wedding day with the caption: “Love”.

Todd and Julie are full of smiles in the throwback wedding picture, both with bright blonde hair. A pregnant Julie Chrisley can be seen wearing a traditional white wedding dress, whilst Todd also went down the traditional route, wearing a black suit with a blue tie. The pair were in their early 20s at the time.

It seems like Chase was in a reflective mood as he then posted a quote to his story. “We make our own plans but the Lord decides where we will go,” the quote read.

Chase Chrisley got engaged to his fiance Emmy Medders in October 2022, but as of yet no wedding date has been revealed.

When was Todd and Julie Chrisley’s wedding?

Todd and Julie Chrisley got married on May 25, 1996, meaning this year will be their 27th wedding anniversary. Julie was actually nine months pregnant with Chase at her wedding, as she gave birth to him a week later on June 1.

Their second child Savannah Chrisley was born a year later, in August 1997.

Todd and Julie’s wedding to each other was their second marriage. Todd was previously married to his high school sweetheart, Teresa Terry from 1990 to 1996. They share two children, Lindsie and Kyle Chrisley.

Julie was also married to her high school sweetheart Kenneth Wayne Childress who she married at 18.

Todd and Julie Chrisley have been separated in prison

The pair are serving a combined 19-year sentence for tax evasion and bank fraud, however, they are currently in separate prisons, meaning they’ll have to spend their wedding anniversaries apart for the foreseeable future.

Todd is in prison in Florida whilst Julie is in Kentucky.

However, it may not be all bad for the two as A representative from the Bureau of Prisons (BOP) told Life & Style that the two may be able to communicate.

“An inmate may be permitted to correspond with an inmate confined in any other penal or correctional institution if the other inmate is either a member of the immediate family or is a party or witness in a legal action in which both inmates are involved.”