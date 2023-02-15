Chrisley Knows Best fans will be familiar with Julie Chrisley’s best friend Lea, who has featured in several episodes of the show. Lea had been supporting the family through their recent difficult times, and features on the latest (and last) season of the show. Funnily enough, Lea also has a famous husband named Todd.

Now, Lea is helping the Chrisley Knows Best family out some more as she is listed as one of the realtors of Chase and Savannah Chrisley‘s real estate company, Chrisley and Co.

We take a closer look into Julie Chrisley’s friend Lea, and her famous husband.

Who is Julie Chrisley’s friend Lea?

Lea Johnston is Julie Chrisley’s friend, and now also works for Chase and Savannah’s real estate company, Chrisley and Co.

She was born in Georgia but has spent time all over the globe, including in Germany. According to Chris and Savannah’s website, Lea started her real estate career in 2003.

The Chrisley and Co website states: “Lea is a thoughtful, diligent, tell-it-like-it-is person who always has her client’s best interests at heart.”

Lea has also proved popular on Chrisley Knows Best. One fan tweeted: “Allison & Lea make me laugh!!”

Lea has a famous husband

Just like best friend Julie Chrisley, Lea also has a famous husband named Todd (not the same one, of course.)

Julie’s husband Todd is the drummer in the band The Georgia Satellites, an American Southern Rock band from Atlanta, Georgia.

They’re best known for their hit single, Keep Your Hands To Yourself, which achieved the No.2 position on the Billboard Top 100.

The couple have two sons together.

Chrisley Knows Best fans say Julie has lost weight

Chrisley Knows Best is currently airing its final season, and viewers can’t help but notice Julie Chrisley’s weight loss.

Other fans were wondering how the show is still on when Todd and Chrisley have started their jail sentences. The show has been canceled, however, US Weekly reports that season 10, which will be a shorter season, was filmed before the couple were convicted of fraud.

