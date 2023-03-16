As Julie Chrisley and her husband Todd serve time in prison, fans want to know more about the tragic death of her brother Harvey, her dad, and whether she has any other siblings.

Todd’s mom, Nanny Faye is a big character on Chrisley Knows Best and has instantly become a favorite with fans. However, Julie Chrisley has kept her family life a bit more private.

We take a closer look into what Julie Chrisley has revealed about her siblings.

Photo by Paul Archuleta/Getty Images

Does Julie Chrisley have siblings?

Yes, Julie Chrisley had one brother, Harvey. However, he, unfortunately, passed away from suicide in May 2002 at only 25 years old.

Harvey’s full name was Harvey Cecil Hughes III but was known as Trey to his family and friends. The reason for his suicide has never been released to the public.

Todd Chrisley’s brother also sadly passed away.

Julie Chrisley spoke to her late brother through medium Tyler Henry

Tyler Henry, who has provided his medium service for celebrities such as Khloe Kardashian, sat down with Todd and Julie Chrisley in 2017.

The celebrity medium said he could feel someone getting electrocuted. Julie and Todd Chrisley then explained that Julie’s dad and brother were working by the lake when her dad got ‘zapped’. This was one of the last things they did together.

Tyler said Harvey was ‘coming through very very peacefully’ and was making a profound connection with Julie’s dad. He then received a message stating: “The feeling is that dad never recovered or gets over this.”

“When I die dad is never able to come back from this.” He then continued: “It’s almost like your dad’s life ended when your brothers did.”

The star says dad was ‘so different’ before her brother’s death

Julie Chrisley then revealed how her dad was ‘so different’ before her brother’s death.

She explained that she tells people who met her father after his death that they ‘met a different person than who he was before’ as the death affected him so much.

Julie’s father Harvey Hughes was a mechanic who became a reverend in 1978, after his son, Harvey, was diagnosed with a heart murmur.

Although not heavily featured, Julie’s father did make a few cameos in Chrisley Knows Best. In February 2020, Chase Chrisley took to his Instagram to share a snap of his grandpa, and fans took to the comments to ask him to feature more.

One wrote: “Omg he makes me laugh so hard, I wish he made cameos in the new seasons. That sink situation in I think season 3 had me dying!”

If you are affected by any issues raised in the article or would like someone to speak to, please call the Samaritans for free on 116 123. You can also email them at [email protected] or visit samaritans.org to find your nearest branch in the UK. In the US, please visit Samaritans USA for more information.

You can also contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-TALK (8255) or text 741741 to get in touch with the Crisis Text Line. Americans can now call or text 988 to reach out and speak to a counselor.