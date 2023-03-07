Julie Chrisley’s cookbook was criticized during Chrisley Knows Best season 10 episode 5.

The Chrisley Knows Best star has always been famed for her southern cooking and even had her own cooking TV show, What’s Cooking With Julie Chrisley.

Todd and Julie Chrisley are serving a combined 19-year prison sentence for bank fraud and tax evasion in 2023.

They began serving their time behind bars in January and Savannah Chrisley is currently taking care of her younger siblings Chloe and Grayson Chrisley.

Julie’s cooking

Julie Chrisley is well known for whipping up some delicious-looking dishes.

She had her own food blog, The Chrisley Kitchen, where she uploaded various recipes for people to recreate including mac and cheese and strawberry shortcake.

Although she was running a food blog and talked of a cookbook, Julie Chrisley’s cooking passions appear to have come to a halt for the time being. She and her husband are currently incarcerated but Todd and Julie were set to appeal their sentences in February 2023.

Chloe and Grayson went to Chick-Fil-A

On Savannah Chrisley‘s podcast episode released on February 21, Chloe Chrisley said that

Her brother, Grayson, took her to get Chick-Fil-A while Savannah was working away in New York.

Nanny Faye Chrisley, who is currently battling bladder cancer, was left to look after Grayson and Chloe.

Although Chloe and Grayson went to get takeout food, Nanny Faye said that she cooked them chicken and dumplings.

Savannah said: “Why did you not like staying with Nanny because she makes some good food?”

Nanny Faye Chrisley did make the kids dinner but Chloe was “hungry” when Grayson picked her up.

My mama is THE BEST cook EVER!! She made EVERYTHING from scratch!! Started last night and was up until 1 then started… Posted by Savannah Chrisley on Thursday, November 27, 2014

Fans want a Julie Chrisley cookbook

It’s not just Julie’s family who loves her cooking.

Many Chrisley Knows Best fans have taken to social media to ask Julie to release a cookbook.

Some tweeted that Julie’s food makes them “hungry,” while others said that if she did bring one out they would be first in line to buy it.

In the past, Julie shared snaps of some of her homemade dishes including trifle and scallops. Her What’s Cooking with Julie Chrisley episodes are still available to watch via YouTube.

