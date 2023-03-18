Many Chrisley Knows Best fans are curious to know more about the famous family, including Julie Chrisley’s dad.

Todd Chrisley and his wife Julie share six children. Their luxurious lives were at the center of their hit USA Network TV show – Chrisley Knows Best – for many years.

The series first kicked off in 2014 and came to a close in 2022.

As well as Kyle, Lindsie, Savannah, Chase, Grayson, and Chloe Chrisley, fans are eager to find out more about the other Chrisley family members including Todd Chrisley’s sister-in-law who was arrested and more…

Julie Chrisley is a Southern Belle

Former Chrisley Knows Best star Julie Chrisley hails from South Carolina.

She was born in 1973 and had a brother who sadly passed away in 2002.

Julie rose to fame with the rest of her family on their USA Network show in 2014.

She is known for her love of cooking and also landed herself a cooking show on the network, too.

Who is Julie Chrisley’s dad?

Julie was born to South Carolina natives Pam and Harvey Hughes.

The reality star’s mother worked as a bank teller, reports Distractify.

Harvey, Julie’s dad, worked as a mechanic but later opted for a career change and became an electrician and, later, minister in 1978.

He grew up in Atlanta as per a 2013 Independent Mail report. He landed his first job at 13 years old and worked for an auto parts company.

Harvey is now a pastor at Faith Baptist Church in Westminster.

Harvey Hughes appeared on Chrisley Knows Best

In past seasons of Chrisley Knows Best, Julie’s dad made some appearances.

Judging by the Chrisley family’s Instagram posts, Harvey appears to be close to his grandchildren.

Fan favorite Nanny Faye Chrisley once whipped up a pecan pie for Harvey. But, he doesn’t appear on the show any longer.

Speaking of her father on E! Entertainment’s Hollywood Medium with Tyler Henry, Julie said that when her late brother passed away her father changed: “He was so different before…”

