Julie Chrisley’s daughter, Savannah Chrisley, has told of some of her prison conditions as she serves time behind bars in 2023.

Both Todd and Julie Chrisley are serving a combined 19-year prison sentence for bank fraud and tax evasion. The two began serving their sentences on January 17, 2023.

Todd and Julie were convicted back in November 2022 and since then, their daughter, Savannah, has been taking to her podcast to keep fans updated on her parents. Most recently, Savannah has explained what Julie Chrisley‘s prison conditions are like.

Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for Rampage

Which prison is Julie Chrisley in?

After being found guilty of bank fraud and tax evasion, Julie Chrisley was sentenced to seven years in prison.

Her husband, Todd Chrisley, is also serving time. His sentence is 12 years long and he is serving time at FPC Pensacola in Florida.

Former Chrisley Knows Best star Julie is serving her sentence at FMC Lexington in Kentucky. It is described as: “An administrative security federal medical center with an adjacent minimum security satellite camp.”

Photo by D Dipasupil/FilmMagic

Savannah tells of Julie’s prison conditions

Speaking on the latest episode of her Unlocked podcast, THE FIVE STAR LIFE featuring Britney Ruby Miller, Savannah gave some insight into Julie Chrisley’s prison conditions.

The 25-year-old drew comparisons between her mother’s living conditions and that of the service animals that are kept at the prison.

Savannah said: “It’s like, I’m doing my research and I find… you know… my mom’s in a facility that has no air but yet there’s service dogs for the prison that are in a heated and cooled building because it’s inhumane for them not to have air.”

Savannah continued: “…and I read an executive order that Biden signed that said all federal inmates must be housed in environmentally friendly facilities and I’m like OK, well this is completely opposite of that.”

Photo by Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images

Julie and Todd’s attorney said they’re ‘optimistic’

As Julie and Todd Chrisley are around a month into their prison sentences, Savannah provides some insight into their conditions. She also explains that her parents can stay in touch with their family members via e-mail while they’re in prison.

Savannah said that her parents are set to appeal their case in mid-February on her podcast during an episode recorded on January 24.

Todd and Julie’s attorney, Alex Little, spoke with ET in January 2023 and said: “They know they have an opportunity to appeal their case and that’s what they’re doing. And they’re optimistic about those results.”

Photo by Paul Archuleta/Getty Images

