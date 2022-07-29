











Chrisley Knows Best star Todd Chrisley has his mother appearing alongside him on the USA Network show, but when it comes to Julie Chrisley’s parents, viewers have seen less of them. As episodes of Chrisley Knows Best are airing in 2022, the family is going through some difficult times as Nanny Faye battles bladder cancer and the family is involved in a legal case.

In June 2022, both Julie and Todd were found guilty of federal charges including bank fraud and tax evasion as per US News. For now, the Chrisley Knows Best stars are still recording their podcast, and episodes of the show are airing. But, with tough times ahead, the family will likely need to come together more than ever.

Todd and Julie share three children

Chrisley Knows Best stars Todd and Julie Chrisley tied the knot in 1996.

They have three children together, Savannah, Chase and Grayson. They’re also grandparents to Chloe, who is the daughter of Todd’s son, Kyle.

Todd had two children in his previous marriage to Teresa Terry, Lindsie and Kyle. Julie and Todd have been the focus of Chrisley Knows Best since the show first premiered in 2014. Julie also had a show of her own called What’s Cooking With Julie Chrisley on USA Network.

Who are Julie Chrisley’s parents?

Julie Chrisley was born to Pam and Harvey Hughes in 1973. She hails from South Carolina.

Per Distractify: “Julie’s mother worked as a bank teller. Her father worked as a mechanic, and eventually as an assistant manager at Advance Auto Parts. “

Julie’s father, Harvey, grew up in Atlanta as per Independent Mail and landed his first job at 13 years old. Pam hailed from Oconee County, South Carolina.

Harvey opted for a career change in 1978 and became a minister. This came after his son, Trey, was diagnosed with a heart murmur as per Distractify.

Julie Chrisley had a brother

Julie Chrisley’s parents are in their seventies and live together in South Carolina.

The Chrisley Knows Best star had a brother named Trey. He sadly passed away at the age of 26, 20 years ago.

As per Distracitify: “Trey (aka Harvey “Trey” Cecil Hughes III) committed suicide in May of 2002″.

Julie’s children often take to Instagram with their grandparents, Pam and Harvey. Harvey also appeared on an episode of Chrisley Knows Best.

