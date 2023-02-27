Naked and Afraid season 15 is back and episode 2 of the Discovery show introduces us to MMA fighter Justin Governale.

Justin Governale and his partner Kami Elsisie will be braving the wilderness for 21 days in the brutal caiman-infested jungle of Rupunini, Guyana, in the latest series of Naked and Afraid.

We take a closer look into contestant Justin Governale amid his debut on the Discovery show.

Who is Justin Governale?

Justin Governale is a 36-year-old who hails from Laredo.

He’s a former Marine Corps scout sniper who was awarded a Purple Heart during his military service. Now he’s a stand-up comic and an MMA fighter. According to Tapology, his nickname is The Therapist.

As per his Instagram bio, he also has a black belt in jiu-jitsu.

Justin and Kami encounter caimans

We’ve already seen injuries in this series with Sam Mouzer, and it seems like there may be another close call as Justin and Kami encounter some caimans.

In the preview clip, Justin can be heard saying: “That thing probably won’t kill me but there’s an indicator there’s more. Kami then says: “Not enough to kill you but enough to take a foot or a finger.” Kami being a paramedic may just come in handy!

Justin also took to his Instagram to reveal he’d gotten bitten by an ant in a rather intimate area.

Speaking about his experience on Naked and Afraid to Coffee Or Die, Justin said it was one of his ‘toughest challenges.’

“Some of my training translated, but only to a certain point,” he said. “I’ll tell you this — it was a lot harder than I thought,” he told the publication.

Naked and Afraid’s Justin Governale on Instagram

It seems like Justin survived the caimans as he’s back to reality and active on Instagram. Fans of the show can find Justin on Instagram @justingovernale.

At the time of writing, he has 12.1k followers.

The Naked and Afraid star posts a variety of content from his MMA fights to his stand-up gigs.

He also posted a screenshot of his Tinder profile and revealed he’s never had as many matches in his life as when he used his Naked and Afraid pics. Well, we’re sure there’s plenty more where those came from!

