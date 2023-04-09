The competition is getting tougher on American Idol, and contestants must impress judges for a spot in the top 24, including Kaeyra, who fans have been comparing to Megan Fox on Instagram.

The 21-year-old has made her mark on American Idol, and this week she’s bringing out her fierce side for Showstopper week as she gives judges chills with her fierce performance.

We take a closer look into Kaeyra as she battles for a place in the American Idol top 24.

Who is Kaeyra?

Kaeyra is a restaurant singer, who before auditioning for the ABC show, sang four hours a night, four days a week.

As well as her powerhouse voice, the rising star is also a pro on the piano, something she credits her mom for. Her mom immigrated from Poland as a piano teacher, which is how she got into music in the first place.

Most recently, she stunned judges with her audition of River by Bishop Briggs for the Showstopper round.

American Idol star Kaeyra can be found on Instagram @kaeyra, and at the time of writing has 21.6k followers.

Kaeyra stunned at the American Idol auditions

Kaeyra’s rendition of Chris Stapleton’s ‘Cold’ blew away the judges unexpectedly as Luke Bryan said she “doesn’t sing like anybody else.”

“You can tell that music’s been in your world, it was really great,” he continued.

Of course, she then proceeded to get three yeses, sailing through to the next round.

It seems like she continued to stun the judges as Luke Bryan said he had ‘chills all over him’ when she brought out her fierce side and her bass for her Showstopper round performance.

Fans compare the star to a famous actress

Aside from her stunning voice, American Idol fans couldn’t help but notice the rising star resembled Megan Fox.

“I didn’t know Megan Fox can sing,” wrote one fan.

“She reminds me of Megan Fox,” commented another.

Another fan wrote: “She’s got the pipes and looks, she’s the entire package!”

Although Lionel Richie told the star not to be ‘forgettable’ we’re sure these fans won’t forget her in a hurry.